Mumbai: BMC Issues Second Warning To 7 RMC Plants Over Pollution Violations, Gives 7 Days To Comply

BMC gives seven RMC plants a week to implement mandatory pollution control measures | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 28, 2026: Amid rising air pollution, the BMC’s N Ward has issued a second warning to seven Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) plants for failing to comply with air pollution control measures. The plants have seven days to rectify the violations or face strict action.

Inspection Reveals Pollution Control Lapses

The BMC’s N Ward has flagged air pollution control violations at seven RMC plants. Despite directives issued on October 5, a site inspection on October 23 uncovered lapses in tyre-washing facilities, green-net covers, fogging, water sprinkling and site cleanliness — key measures to curb dust and pollution.

Despite prior directives, seven RMC plants in N Ward have failed to adequately implement mandatory air pollution control measures. On October 27, the BMC issued second warning notices, directing the plants to rectify all violations within seven days and submit photographic evidence of compliance.

“The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has been informed of the violations. The RMC plants failing to implement the mandatory pollution control measures within the stipulated deadline will face strict legal action under applicable laws,” said a senior civic official.

BMC Issues Notices To Construction Sites

The BMC has issued 29 stop-work notices and 270 show-cause notices to construction sites for violating pollution control guidelines as of October 22. N Ward, covering Ghatkopar and Vidyavihar, accounted for 105 show-cause notices.

Also Watch:

BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide has held developers and construction professionals accountable for controlling dust at construction sites and adjoining roads, directing officials to take strict action against negligence.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/