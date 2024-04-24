Mumbai: BMC Issues Second Notice to Growel's 101 Mall for 60 Feet Access Road |

Mumbai: After the Growels 101 mall in Kandivali (East) failed to reply to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s notice for the design plan of the access road, the municipal corporation has sent another notice to the mall. The BMC has earlier also sent two notices to the mall asking handover of the development plan road but the mall has not replied to any of the notices.

Amid the demands of opening the DP road passing from the Growels 101 mall, the residents of Kandivali are hoping for a substitute 60 feet road that the mall had promised to open for the motorists driving from Akurli road to the Western Express Highway. As the mall failed to deliver its promise, the assistant engineer (maintenance) of the BMC had written a letter to the mall authorities earlier this month asking it to submit the design plan and discuss the future plan of action with urgency.

As the notice went unheard, the BMC has written another letter to the mall reminding them that the mall has not sent the plan to the BMC and treat it as “most urgent”. The BMC has also advised the mall to carry out the construction work for the access road along with the nallah construction work.

Growels Mall Access Road |

“It is learnt that SWD department is going to do Nallah construction work in your parking premises in coming days; hence you are requested to carry out work of widening the road adjoining highway during nallah construction work only, in coordination with SWD department and maintenance department of R/South ward, to avoid further delay,” the letter stated.

As the demands of DP road grew stronger in March, the north Mumbai member of parliament Gopal Shetty had called a meeting with the mall authorities, BMC, traffic police and the Lokhandwala Residents Association (LRA) Kandivali, and directed the mall to remove its gates and provide a continuous 60 feet access road till the highway.

The DP department of the BMC has also sent two notices to the Growels 101 mall until now, the latest in March, to hand over a road that was a part of the development plan 2034, but the mall did not reply to either of the notices. The mall has also not replied to both the notices by the assistant engineer regarding the access road. The Free Press Journal contacted Yogesh Samat, director of Growels 101 mall but did not receive any reply.

Shishir Vivekanand Shetty, founder of LRA, said, “We had written to the DP department to know about the status of their notice to the mall and even sent two reminder letters but they have not replied regarding the issue. The mall has also exceeded the timeline it had set for itself for the access road and has not replied to both the notices written by the BMC. It is time that the R-south ward takes stringent action against the mall and takes the bull by its horn.”