Mumbai: BMC Invites Tender For Pothole Filling In Western Suburbs, Focuses On Mastic Asphalt Technology

Representative Image | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has invited a tender for filling potholes/ bad patches on the roads in the western suburbs on Wednesday. The potholes on roads less than and above 9 metres width will be filled with mastic asphalt technology this year. The civic body will be spending Rs 50 crores on the work.

BMC's Pre-Monsoon Work Deadline By May 31

The BMC has set a deadline to complete all pre-monsoon work by May 31. The potholes on the city roads have always been a matter of concern during the monsoon. A contractor is appointed to fill the bad patches before, during and after the monsoon across the city.

Since the model code of conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha election is in effect, the tendering process was delayed. However, filling potholes is a necessary work carried out annually, so the BMC received a green signal from the scrutiny committee of the state government.

Transition To Mastic Technology And Concretisation Plans

Accordingly, the civic authorities have now invited tenders to fill bad patches on roads from Bandra to Malad in the western suburbs. The BMC used reactive asphalt and rapid hardening of concrete to repair the potholes at the beginning of last year. However, while other technologies had certain limitations, mastic technology was used later as it was found useful. The civic body had also used jet patching machines, Austrian and Israeli asphalt mix technology earlier.

The BMC has claimed that concretisation of all the roads will make the city pothole-free. Out of 2,050 Km of roads across the city, 1,000 km have already been concretised. However, the work of concretising 397 km of roads at a cost of Rs 6,080 crore last year has been delayed. While the work order for concretising 312 km of road in phase 2, will be issued after the Lok Sabha election. The civic authorities have instructed officials to complete 50% of concretisation in phase 1, by May 31.