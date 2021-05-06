Mumbai: BMC issues fresh guidelines to avoid crowding at COVD-19 vaccination centres; check details here

Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued fresh guidelines to avoid crowding at COVID-19 vaccination centres.
BMC has hereby directed that all citizens who wish to get vaccinated against COVID-19 SHALL in advance register themselves on the Cowin portal and also book the appointment slot at the CVC of their choice on the same portal before proceeding to the Vaccination Centre.
Exceptions will be permitted in case of the following:
1. All citizens above 45 years of age who are due for the second dose of COVAXIN only subject to production of the provisional certificate of 1S` dose in either soft or hard copy. CVC manager will verify the same at the entry point before permitting the entry in the CVC.
2. Health Care Workers and Front line Workers due for 2nd Dose of COVAXIN or COVISHIELD.
3. Health Care Workers and Front line Workers due for 1st Dose having authentic annexure-1 certified by the employer.
Meanwhile, Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Thursday directed officials to set up a drive-in vaccination centre in each of seven administrative regions of the city within 24 hours, a civic official said.
The first drive-in centre where people can get a shot of coronavirus vaccine without getting out of their vehicles started in the city on Tuesday in Dadar area.
Chahal directed deputy municipal commissioners to set up at least one such centre in their respective regions within 24 hours, the official said.
Those above 60 years can get vaccinated at drive-in centres only by appointment, and they shall not drive themselves but will be accompanied by an attendant or a driver, the municipal commissioner said in an order.
The decision to open more such facilities came after Chahal's meeting with minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is also guardian minister of Mumbai suburban district.