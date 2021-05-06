Mumbai: BMC issues fresh guidelines to avoid crowding at COVD-19 vaccination centres; check details here

Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued fresh guidelines to avoid crowding at COVID-19 vaccination centres.

BMC has hereby directed that all citizens who wish to get vaccinated against COVID-19 SHALL in advance register themselves on the Cowin portal and also book the appointment slot at the CVC of their choice on the same portal before proceeding to the Vaccination Centre.

Exceptions will be permitted in case of the following:

1. All citizens above 45 years of age who are due for the second dose of COVAXIN only subject to production of the provisional certificate of 1S` dose in either soft or hard copy. CVC manager will verify the same at the entry point before permitting the entry in the CVC.

2. Health Care Workers and Front line Workers due for 2nd Dose of COVAXIN or COVISHIELD.

3. Health Care Workers and Front line Workers due for 1st Dose having authentic annexure-1 certified by the employer.