Mumbai: BMC issues demolition deadline to Narayan Rane for Juhu bungalow

The BMC has issued a fresh notice against unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane’s Adhish Bungalow in Juhu. As per the notice, the owner should raze the unauthorised structure within 15 days, failing which the BMC will demolish it.

A team of nine personnel from K-West ward on February 21 inspected the bungalow in the presence of Rane and his son Nilesh. The team took measurements and photographs to verify the alleged illegalities. In its notice dated March 4, the BMC had pointed out several changes of use on all floors, including the basement, except the seventh floor.

The current notice also mentions Narayan Rane’s wife Neelam and their son Nilesh. The notice states that ample opportunity was given to the Rane family to provide answers to unauthorised structures but no proper answers were received.

“It can be seen that you have no explanation for the illegalities mentioned in the notice and you have failed to show any authorisation/ permission/ sanctioned plans in support of the said illegalities,” states the notice, adding that there is no sufficient documentary evidence submitted to prove works concerned are authorised.

The order further states, “You are hereby directed to remove the said unauthorised works as mentioned in the above referred notice within 15 days from the date, failing which the unauthorised works mentioned in the notice will be demolished departmentally at your risk and cost and the charges of the demolition will be recovered from you through assessment department.”

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:59 PM IST