Mumbai: BMC Issues 12-Point Emergency Safety Advisory For Coastal Road Tunnel After SUV Fire; Check Details

BMC has issued a 12-point emergency advisory for motorists using the Mumbai Coastal Road tunnel following Wednesday's vehicle fire | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 16: A day after a car caught fire inside the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai Coastal Road (South) tunnel, creating panic among motorists and prompting several people to abandon their vehicles and run, the BMC on Thursday released a list of tunnel safety instructions to be followed in case of an emergency. The safety instructions and details of tunnel safety facilities have also been posted on the BMC's social media handles.

BMC Issues Safety Guidelines

The 12-point safety measures for motorists in case of an emergency inside the tunnel include: stop the vehicle safely with the engine switched off; leave the keys inside the vehicle; do not make a U-turn or reverse inside the tunnel; use the Emergency Telephone System installed every 100 metres inside the tunnel; stay calm and listen to the Public Address System; use the fire extinguishers installed inside the tunnel, if required; follow the directional arrows and locate the nearest cross passage; open the cross passage using the panic button; walk in the direction of the exit; await assistance from the emergency response team; do not run towards the incident location to retrieve belongings; and do not panic.

The instructions also mention that upon restoration of tunnel operations and normalisation of traffic flow, public information systems will inform motorists when they can remove their vehicles from the tunnel.

The BMC has also informed that, in case of any emergency, the 24x7 control room can be contacted on 7738989116 or by dialling 101 for the Fire Brigade.

The corporation has appealed to all motorists travelling through the Coastal Road South tunnel to stay alert and follow the prescribed safety instructions.

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Fire Triggered Panic

On Wednesday afternoon, an SUV caught fire inside the northbound Coastal Road tunnel, forcing authorities to temporarily shut the road and triggering major traffic disruptions.

Although the fire was extinguished within 20 minutes, the smoke generated inside the tunnel caused panic among motorists, many of whom were seen running towards the tunnel exit after abandoning their vehicles.

Motorists stranded inside the tunnel during the incident took to social media and described it as one of the most frightening incidents of their lives.

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