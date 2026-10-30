Mumbai: BMC Invites Tenders For ₹2,000 Crore Pise-Panjrapur Water Tunnel To Strengthen City’s Supply

The proposed 8-km underground tunnel between Pise and Panjrapur will replace four existing raw water pipelines supplying Mumbai’s water treatment network | File Photo

Mumbai, October 29, 2026: The BMC has invited tenders for the design and construction of an 8-km raw water conveyance tunnel between Pise and Panjrapur in Thane district.

The project aims to replace four existing pipelines carrying water from the Pise pumping station to the Panjrapur water treatment plant, strengthening the reliability of Mumbai’s water supply infrastructure.

The appointed contractor will be responsible for obtaining all necessary statutory approvals, permissions, clearances and consents from the concerned government departments, statutory bodies and regulatory authorities required for the successful execution and completion of the project.

This includes approvals and clearances relating to the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), forests, the environment, archaeology and any other applicable statutory or regulatory requirements. The contract period will be 72 months, and the estimated project cost is around Rs 2,000 crore.

Tunnel To Strengthen Water Supply Network

The Pise-Panjrapur complex in Bhiwandi, Thane district, is a key link in Mumbai’s water supply network. Raw water drawn from the Bhatsa river is pumped from Pise to Panjrapur, where it is treated before being supplied to Mumbai and its suburbs.

Four pipelines currently carry water along the 8-km stretch. Three, each 2,235 mm in diameter, were commissioned between 1979 and 1996, while the fourth, with a diameter of 3,000 mm, became operational in 2007.

State Approval Granted In September

With demand rising and space for additional pipelines constrained, the BMC sought state approval for a conveyance tunnel in March 2026. The state government cleared the project in September, directing the civic body to conduct a detailed geological survey before selecting a tunnel boring machine (TBM) and ensure excavation does not damage buildings or other structures along the route.

“The underground tunnel will protect the water supply from external pollution and pilferage, while reducing losses from ageing and leaky channels. It will also help ensure uninterrupted transmission to the Panjrapur Water Treatment Plant during the monsoon and emergencies,” said a senior civic official.

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Meanwhile, the civic body plans to raise Panjrapur’s water treatment capacity from 1,365 million litres per day (MLD) to 1,820 MLD by replacing an existing 455-MLD plant with a new 910-MLD facility, officials said.

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