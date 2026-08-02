Mumbai: BMC Invites Agencies To Boost On-Site Wet Waste Processing, Offers Upto 15 Per Cent Property Tax Rebate

The BMC has launched a citywide drive to promote on-site wet waste processing and eliminate recurring garbage dumping hotspots across Mumbai | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 1, 2026: In a bid to slash Mumbai's landfill burden and reduce the daily movement of thousands of tonnes of garbage, the BMC has launched a citywide drive to make Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) process wet waste at source.

To fast-track the initiative, the civic body on Saturday invited Expressions of Interest (EOIs) from qualified agencies, while offering housing societies that comply with its guidelines a property tax rebate of up to 15 per cent.

Although the Municipal Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules mandate scientific waste processing, the BMC's post-pandemic drive to make BWGs process wet waste at source has seen limited success.

The civic body had directed housing societies and commercial establishments with a built-up area exceeding 20,000 sq m or generating over 100 kg of wet waste daily to either install on-site waste processing systems or formally hand over waste management to the BMC.

Drive To Boost Waste Processing

So far, the BMC has identified 3,177 BWGs, of which 2,025 have registered on the MyWaste Portal, while only 513 properties have earmarked space for on-site waste processing units.

To accelerate adoption of decentralised waste processing, the BMC has invited EOIs from technically qualified agencies to assist housing societies and other BWGs.

The selected agencies will provide end-to-end support, including site assessment, technology selection, installation, operation and maintenance, training, statutory compliance, and linkage of dry waste with authorised recyclers.

"Only technologies that are technically evaluated and approved by the BMC will be deployed," said a senior civic official of the BMC's SWM Department.

Property Tax Rebate

To encourage on-site waste processing, the BMC increased the property tax rebate for Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) to up to 15 per cent in 2019. However, the incentive has seen limited response.

As of June, only 347 of the city's 2,749 eligible housing societies and commercial establishments (13 per cent) had availed the rebate, underscoring the slow adoption of decentralised waste management.

Garbage Hotspots Under Focus

A day after the Bombay High Court pulled up the BMC over uncleared garbage on Mumbai's roads and pavements, the civic body launched a citywide cleanliness crackdown, directing ward officials to permanently eliminate Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs).

During a review meeting on Saturday, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide ordered CCTV surveillance at dumping hotspots, intensified inspections and strict action against littering, with a focus on markets, arterial roads, footpaths, public spaces, beaches and drains.

The BMC has mapped all major garbage hotspots on Google Maps and directed officials to identify waste sources, plug gaps in collection and transportation, engage residents and market associations, and strengthen public awareness to prevent recurring dumping. The drive will also reinforce interception systems to stop plastic and solid waste from entering creeks and the Arabian Sea.

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Ward officials have been asked to carry out regular inspections, while Deputy Commissioners will conduct weekly reviews. Special cleanliness drives will target heritage precincts, tourist destinations and other high-footfall areas, with the focus shifting from periodic clean-ups to permanent, area-specific solutions.

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