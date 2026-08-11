Mumbai: BMC Intensifies ‘Pedestrian First’ Drive In Mulund, Removes 40 Monsoon Shelters, 30 Hawkers And 8 Illegal Shops

BMC officials removed monsoon shelters, unauthorised shops, hawkers, and carriageway obstructions during an intensified ‘Pedestrian First’ anti-encroachment drive across Mulund | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 11, 2026: As part of its 'Pedestrian First' campaign, the BMC on Tuesday intensified its crackdown on footpath encroachments, removing 40 temporary monsoon shelters, eight unauthorised shops, 30 hawkers and six carriageway obstructions in Mulund.

The drive covered Ram Ratan Trivedi Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Sewaram Lalwani Marg, Ratanji Hirji Bhograj Marg, Jhaver Marg and Ganesh Gawde Marg in Mulund West, and Lokmanya Tilak Marg and Navghar Road in Mulund East. Materials obstructing footpaths were also seized.

Major Anti-Encroachment Drive In Mulund

The operation involved 13 sub-engineers, seven licensing inspectors and 66 workers, supported by 10 vehicles, five dumpers, five JCBs and other equipment from Zone 6. Adequate police personnel were deployed during the drive.

The BMC's 'Pedestrian First' initiative prioritises footpaths connecting railway and Metro stations, schools, colleges, hospitals, civic and government offices, religious places and other high-footfall locations.

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In the first phase, the K-West ward plans to reclaim around 320 km of footpaths, with 27 of 355 roads identified for action and 37.7 km of footpaths targeted for encroachment removal.

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