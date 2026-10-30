Mumbai: BMC Installs First AI-Powered CCTV Camera In Mahim To Catch Litterers, Plans Coverage Across 283 Garbage Hotspots | VIDEO

The BMC’s first AI-powered CCTV camera at Gajanan Vatika in Mahim uses loudspeaker announcements to discourage littering and helps identify repeat offenders for enforcement action | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, October 30, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has installed Mumbai's first AI-powered CCTV to prevent illegal littering. The AI camera is installed at Gajanan Vatika, Dr R. R. Marg in Mahim, one of city's garbage-vulnerable points (GVPs).

The AI camera installed at Gajanan Vatika is connected to loudspeakers, and when a person approaches the spot to dump waste, the system will detect the movement and immediately play an audio announcement appealing to them not to litter and to maintain cleanliness in the surrounding area.

🔷BMC’s ‘G/North’ Ward office has launched an innovative, AI-driven initiative to prevent garbage dumping at Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs). 🔷An Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based camera has been installed at Gajanan Vatika on Dr. Raikar Marg in Mahim. 🔷This AI-based camera detects the movements of individuals approaching the site to dump garbage and immediately issues an audio announcement through a loudspeaker, urging them to keep the surroundings clean and refrain from littering in the open. 🔷In the coming days, BMC plans to install AI-based cameras at various locations across Mumbai to further strengthen its efforts to maintain cleanliness and prevent open garbage dumping. #MyBMCUpdates @CMOMaharashtra @mieknathshinde @SunetraA_Pawar @ShelarAshish @MPLodha @TawdeRitu @misanjayghadi — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 29, 2026

“The camera captures the face of the violators. A video grab of the person illegally dumping waste will be sent to solid waste management (SWM) department at the ward level, who will further take action against repeated violators. After face identification, the person will be penalised under the Solid Waste (Management and Handling), Cleanliness and Sanitation Bylaws 2026,” said Yogesh Desai, assistant municipal commissioner, G-North ward.

Under the new framework, throwing garbage on roads, footpaths, lanes, gardens, or other public spaces carries a Rs 500 fine.

Kiran Dighavkar, deputy municipal commissioner (SWM), said that the BMC aims to install AI-powered CCTV cameras at all 283 GVPs in Mumbai, and a special fund provision of Rs 30 per ward is made for this work.

AI-Based Monitoring To Discourage Littering

The artificial intelligence-based CCTV monitoring to discourage recurrence of garbage accumulation at vulnerable spots, comes as part of BMC's campaign to promoting responsible waste disposal through technology.

This comes following Bombay High Court's directions on Mumbai's solid waste management. In July, the court directed to formulate a comprehensive ward-wise cleanliness framework.

While in September, the court warned of action against BMC's ward officers over the continued accumulation of garbage on city roads, observing that the “whole city is full of filth” and that the civic machinery appeared to be inactive.

Meanwhile, residents of G-North ward have welcomed this initiative. Chetan Kamble, a local resident and founder of Chakachak Dadar wrote to BMC commissioner Ashwini Bhide and DMC Dighavkar on Thursday urging more AI cameras at G-North and South wards, which consists of areas like Dadar, Mahim, Dharavi etc.

“The two wards together generate approximately 788 metric tonnes of waste daily, accounting for nearly 10% of Mumbai's daily waste generation of approximately 7,000 metric tonnes. The ward has four big markets, including two flower and vegetables market, which generates massive amount of waste daily. The scale of waste generation demands a coordinated, technology-enabled and enforcement-driven approach,” Kamble said.

Mumbai generates nearly 7,200 metric tonnes of waste daily, of which a considerable volume is collected from the 283 identified garbage vulnerable points.

AI Camera Features And Actions

First AI-powered CCTV camera installed at Gajanan Vatika, Mahim

The system is connected to loudspeakers. It detects the movement and immediately plays an audio announcement appealing to them not to litter

Camera captures violators face. BMC to penalised repeated violators under SWM rules 2026

Under the framework, throwing garbage on roads, footpaths, lanes, gardens, or other public spaces carries a Rs 500 fine

Dumping such debris at unauthorised locations attracts Rs 20,000 per vehicle

Going Ahead

Rs 30 lakh special fund provision per ward for this project

Ward office to decide locations for AI-based CCTV camera installations

BMC aims to install the system at all 283 chronic garbage vulnerable points across Mumbai

Also Watch:

Some Of The Top Garbage Vulnerable Points In Mumbai

Highest number in M-East (Deonar–Mankhurd) and G-North (Dadar–Mahim), with 23 each, followed by P-North (Malad) (22), M-West (Chembur) (21) and G-South (Worli) (19).

BMC has geo-tagged all major garbage hotspots on Google Maps.

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