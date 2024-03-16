Mumbai: BMC Initiates 3D Digital Mapping Project For Extensive Urban Planning

BMC | File pic

Mumbai: The BMC has started the process of creating a three-dimensional digital model of Mumbai. It will help the civic body in planning city and disaster management as well as to keep tap on encroachment. The work of 3D City Model Project was inaugurated by additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide at Bandra Kurla Center on Friday.

Mumbai's 3D Digital Mapping Project

The pilot project for the 3D model was conducted in the Worli area in 2021. The project will now cover a 500 sq kms area spread across 25 administrative wards in the city. The BMC will be taking the help of artificial intelligence for more accurate results. Apart from its open spaces, civic amenities and slums, the process of 3D mapping will create a digital map of buildings, roads, bridges, underpasses, water bodies, modes of transport, traffic islands. This map will also have a 360-degree panoramic street view, as per the civic official.

Genesys International Corporation Ltd, in consortium with Veritas (India) Ltd. has secured a deal from the BMC for 3D mapping. This initiative would provide the development, implementation, and upkeep of a highly accurate 3D city model and map stack for Mumbai and update it for three years. Sharad Ughade, director of BMC Information and Technology Department said, "Comprehensive digital mapping of the city will help accurate urban planning, development of basic amenities, prohibition and removal of encroachment, and disaster management."

"The 3D mapping will be a ‘digital twin’ of Mumbai city, created in real time, so it will enable simulations for gauging the impact of areas of projects, disasters, and urban governance interventions," said other civic official.