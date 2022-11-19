Mumbai: BMC inaugurates Byculla Zoo online ticketing service; newborn penguin chicks named Flash, Bingo & Alexa | FPJ

Mumbai: Considering the huge crowd at VirJijamata Bhosale Udyan and Zoo, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has taken a decision to sell online entry tickets to avoid inconvenience to visitors.

It has been noticed that visitors had to stand in queue at the ticket counter for hours. Citizens can now book their ticket on https://themumbaizoo-ticket.mcgm.gov.in/ web link. Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) Dr Sanjiv Kumar inaugurated the online system on Friday afternoon. Three Penguins chicks recently born here have been named Flash, Bingo and Alexa.

160th anniversary of Jijamata Udyan

On Friday, BMC celebrated the 160th Anniversary of Jijamata Udyan which was popularly known as Victoria Garden. Various programmes have been celebrated in the garden. Dr Kumar has also inaugurated the 160th anniversary logo along with attractive sitting arrangements for visitors.

Zoo management made informative videos were uploaded on the 'The Mumbai Zoo' YouTube channel. Books giving information about the Zoo were inaugurated on Friday.

BMC is also installing plastic bottle crusher machines in the premises of the Byculla zoo. The machines are being installed under the Company Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

Recently three Humboldt penguin chicks were born in the Zoo. A chick named Flash (Male) was born on April 02, 2022. Bingo (Male) was born on April 26, 2022 and Alexa (Female) was born on August 09, 2022.