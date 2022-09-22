e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: In last four years, BMC has spent Rs 19.11 crores on maintaining penguins

Mumbai: In last four years, BMC has spent Rs 19.11 crores on maintaining penguins

According to an RTI, Rani Bagh's overall expenditure between 2018 to 2021 has been whopping Rs 243 crores.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
Penguins at Byculla Zoo |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has spent a whopping Rs 243.65 crore in just the last 4 years (2018 to 2021) on the Veer Jijamata Bhosale Udyan and Zoo, popularly known as Rani Bagh, at Byculla. The information was received under the RTI Act from the office of zoo director.

However, the most shocking part of the information is the amount spent on the maintenance of penguins in the zoo in the last 4 years which tottaled to Rs 19.11 crores.

As per details in the information, Rs 95 crore was spent in Phase I on renovation of the Byculla Zoo. The amount was spent on entry plaza, internal pocket gardens, public amenities, CCTV installation, interpretation center, and penguin exhibit, quarantine for herbivorous, zoo hospital, and zoo kitchen complex and restoration of the Heritage structure.

Read Also
Mumbai: BJP's Ashish Shelar asks Uddhav Thackeray; can we call your party 'Penguin Sena'?
article-image

Rs 62.91 crores were spent on 10 exhibits in Phase II which houses a wolf, sloth beer, cat complex, jackal, hyena, leopard, reptile house, bird aviary-1, Madras pond exhibit turtle and otter.

Also spent in tender 2 of phase II was Rs, 57.11 crores on enclosures of tiger, lion, sambar and barking deer, nilgai, four-horn antelope, swamp deer, blackbuck and bird aviary 2.

Maintenance of gardens inside the zoo has cost BMC Rs 9.52 crores in the last 4 years.

According to activist Jeetendra Ghadge of The Young Whistleblows Foundation, "This information means that penguins, tigers or a lion in the zoo are living a better life than an ordinary Mumbaikar. These enclosures of zoo animals cost around 5 to 9 crores each, that too at the cost of taxes paid by ordinary Mumbaikars. In sharp contrast, an ordinary Mumbaikar can only dream of a house in Mumbai.

"Cost escalation has been a modus operandi of the corrupt civic officials, contractors, and politicians ruling the BMC. Unfortunately for the citizens, there is absolutely no fear or limit for this cartel when it comes to looting BMC coffers."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Three dead, one injured after part of slab of building collapses in Ulhasnagar

Mumbai updates: Three dead, one injured after part of slab of building collapses in Ulhasnagar

Mira Road rape case: Accused BJP leader arrested, remanded 3-day police custody

Mira Road rape case: Accused BJP leader arrested, remanded 3-day police custody

Mumbai woman molested in local train calls for sensitising cops on Twitter; Police, GRP access CCTV...

Mumbai woman molested in local train calls for sensitising cops on Twitter; Police, GRP access CCTV...

Shiv Sena Dussehra rally: Eknath Shinde faction opposes plea, says trying to get back door order

Shiv Sena Dussehra rally: Eknath Shinde faction opposes plea, says trying to get back door order

NIA, ATS crackdown on PFI: 106 activists arrested across 11 states

NIA, ATS crackdown on PFI: 106 activists arrested across 11 states