Mumbai: BMC Imposes Fine Of ₹54.68 Lakh On Contractors For Delay In Desilting Work Across City

Mumbai: The BMC has levied around Rs.54.68 lakh penalty on contractors involved in desilting work for failing to complete works as per schedule. A fine of Rs. 2.5 lakh was recently imposed on contractors for lagging desilting work in Irla nullah in Juhu and Chamdawadi nullah at Bandra.

Meanwhile, the civic authorities have instructed officials to clear drains in a 50-metre radius of low-lying areas to avoid flooding this monsoon. The BMC has appointed 31 different agencies at a total cost of Rs 249 crore for carrying out desilting in all the major and minor nullahs, the drains adjoining the two expressways and the Mithi River.

The desilting of nullahs is carried out throughout the year, to remove silt and muck that slows down the force of water and results in overflowing during heavy rains in the monsoon. The civic body has set a target to remove 13.10 lakh metric tonnes (MT) silt by March 2025, out of which 10.2 lakh MT will be removed by May 31, this year.

“If any delays or negligence in desilting work could affect smooth movement of rain water into the sea. So, our officials have been monitoring the work and have levied penalties on various contractors and the amount would be recovered from their final bill. During a visit on Friday, we found desilting work was lagging in two nullahs in the western suburbs. A fine was immediately imposed on the contractors, and they were warned to complete the work on time,"said a senior civic official.

He further added that, "If the stretch is not clear despite the required amount of silt being removed from the drains, it may get choked during heavy rains as water flow is disrupted. So, instead of depending on the quantity of silt removed, we are trying to clear the stretch. The officials have been instructed to ensure that the entry points of nullahs/rivers into creeks as well as all drains and nullahs in the radius of 50 metres around flooding spots should be cleared."

There are 100 new flooding spots identified out of which work started at 72 spots and is expected to be completed before next monsoon. While 10 flooding spots are in the planning stage, the BMC will carry out the work in coordination on 18 other spots that are on government/private land, said civic sources.

Penalty imposed on contractors..

Area....fine in lakhs

City...Rs. 31.65

Eastern suburbs...Rs. 12.55

Western suburbs ....Rs. 10.48