Mumbai: BMC House Adjourned After Uproar Over Kishori Pednekar’s Alleged Remark On Balasaheb Thackeray

Uproar in BMC House forces adjournment after controversy over alleged remark on Balasaheb Thackeray | File Photo

Mumbai, April 16: The BMC general body meeting on Thursday turned chaotic after opposition leader Kishori Pednekar allegedly made a remark concerning Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, triggering strong objections from the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. Demands for an apology led to heated exchanges, forcing the suspension of proceedings.

Uproar in civic House

The civic House witnessed uproar after Pednekar, intervening on a point of order moved by Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Vishakha Raut, allegedly stated that a political party had “bought Balasaheb Thackeray,” prompting objections from BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporators.

Ganesh Khankar, BJP corporator and Leader of the House, objected, while the ruling party corporators said Balasaheb Thackeray enjoys nationwide respect and demanded Pednekar apologise. However, Mayor Ritu Tawde stepped in and urged her to retract her remarks, but the opposition leader denied the allegation.

Demand for apology and adjournment

Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde said, "It was fine to admit mistakes and that he would have apologised if he was wrong." After Pednekar refused to apologise, he moved to adjourn the House, which was supported by Shiv Sena (Shinde) group leader Amey Ghole. The mayor adjourned the House amid sloganeering.

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi stated that the remark constituted disrespect towards Balasaheb Thackeray and said he would initiate a proposal seeking the suspension of Pednekar under the provisions of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act.

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Pednekar denies allegation

Pednekar denied making any insult to Balasaheb Thackeray, saying she would have apologised if she had done so. Amid chaos in the House, Tawde warned members against disrupting proceedings and said she may consider live-streaming the House.

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