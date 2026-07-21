Mumbai: BMC Hospitals Have Only 320 NICU Beds; Corporators Seek Urgent Expansion Of Neonatal Care Facilities

BMC corporators have urged the civic administration to expand NICU facilities and deploy more doctors and nurses to improve neonatal care in Mumbai | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 20, 2026: Mumbai's civic hospitals have just 320 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) beds, leaving parents of critically ill newborns with little choice but to turn to costly private facilities, corporators said.

Demanding an urgent expansion of NICU capacity and staff during Monday's BMC general body meeting, they highlighted the severe gap in neonatal care. Mayor Ritu Tawde directed the civic administration to submit a report on the issue at the next meeting.

Corporators Seek Expanded Neonatal Care

Raising the issue through a notice of motion in the BMC House, BJP corporator Priti Satam said the civic body's 28 maternity homes primarily provide childbirth services.

However, she stressed the need for integrated postnatal care under one roof, including early diagnosis and treatment of congenital and nutritional disorders in newborns, paediatrician services, NICU facilities, vaccination, nutritional counselling and comprehensive mother-and-child healthcare.

Several corporators said newborns who fall ill after delivery often have to be shifted from civic maternity homes to distant municipal or private hospitals, delaying critical treatment and placing an additional financial, physical and emotional burden on parents.

Mayor Seeks Detailed Report

Health Committee Chairman Harish Bhandirge said he had held two meetings to address the shortage of NICU facilities in civic hospitals. While the existing 320 NICU beds could be expanded by another 250, the shortage of doctors and nurses remains a major hurdle, he said.

Also Watch:

Mayor Ritu Tawde directed the civic administration to deploy the required doctors and nursing staff wherever necessary and submit a report at the next meeting.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/