Mumbai: BMC Health Committee Chairman Harish Bhandirge Pledges Organ Donation On Birthday

Harish Bhandirge registered as an organ donor at Nair Hospital while marking his birthday with a humanitarian initiative | File Photo

Mumbai, July 14, 2026: Marking his birthday with a humanitarian gesture, BMC Health Committee Chairman Harish Bhandirge registered as an organ donor at B.Y.L. Nair Charitable Hospital on Tuesday. Hospital officials said he is the first BMC Health Committee Chairman to formally enrol for organ donation at Nair Hospital.

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Bhandirge urged citizens to overcome misconceptions about organ donation, saying one donor can save multiple lives. The registration was completed in the presence of Nair Hospital Dean Dr Shailendra Mohite and senior medical officers.

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