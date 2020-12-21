Mumbai: BMC headquarters to be opened to visitors for guided tours

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters will soon open its doors to visitors for guided tours.

The announcement was made by Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray. Thackeray visited the building to review preparations on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Aaditya Thackeray wrote: "The historic building of Mumbai Municipal Corporation will soon be open to everyone. There are many things to learn while touring this rich history. Took a demo of the "Heritage Walk" with @HelloMTDC's MD @salilashutosh and officials of @mybmc."