Mumbai: BMC gets 5,000 requests for Rs 50K Covid compensation, approves 1,000

The BMC has received 5,000 compensation applications from the kin of the Covid-19 victims to claim the ex-gratia amount of Rs 50,000 (per family) that the state government will disburse. Of these, the BMC has so far approved 1,000 applications which have been forwarded to the state government.

More than 16,000 people in Mumbai died due to Covid-19. To claim the Rs 50,000 compensation, the victims' kin must submit the copies of the deceased person and the applicant's Aadhaar Cards, death certificate, RTPCR report, and the applicant's bank details. A BMC scrutiny team verifies the documents and forwards the approved claims to the state Health Department.

The state government launched a website mahacovid19relief.in in the first week of December where the kin of the Covid victims can apply for the ex-gratia amount. The applicants must log in using their mobile number and submit further details.

“The centralised website is directly linked with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data. With Aadhaar number, we get the details of the deceased persons. This helps in maintaining transparency and makes the process faster,” a senior official from the Health Department said.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said that the idea of making everything online was to ensure the eligible people get relief quicker and with minimal use of papers. “We have received 5,000 applications, of which 1,000 have been approved. We are gathering information of the people who died of Covid-19 and our team is also visiting the families to verify documents and to explain the process of uploading these on the website.”

He said people need to file separate applications if more than one member from the family have died of Covid. The Health Department officials said that every effort is taken to ensure the grieving families are not put under stress due to paperwork. “We want to make the process easier for such families. We are also planning to compensate even those families where the victims' death certificates don’t mention Covid but had tested positive for the virus,” he said.

What you need for claiming Rs 50K

Copies of the Covid victim and the applicant's Aadhaar Cards

Covid victim's death certificate and his/her RTPCR report

Applicant's bank details

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 11:11 PM IST