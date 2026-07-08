Mumbai: BMC, FSAI Launch Fire Safety Skill Development Centre In Powai With Live Training Laboratory

BMC and FSAI inaugurated a fire safety training centre in Powai featuring a live experiential learning laboratory | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 8, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in collaboration with the Fire & Security Association of India (FSAI), has established the MCMCR-FSAI Skill Development Centre at the Municipal Capacity Building and Research Centre campus in Powai.

Envisioned as a centre of excellence, it aims to strengthen fire safety awareness and technical expertise among urban local bodies across Maharashtra, fire services personnel, architects, engineers, students, housing societies, commercial establishments, and citizens.

Centre For Fire Safety Training

A key feature of the centre is its Live Experiential Learning Laboratory, where visitors can gain hands-on experience with modern fire safety and life protection systems.

The laboratory includes working models of fire detection and suppression systems, passive fire protection measures, emergency evacuation systems, firefighting equipment, pumps, sensors, and other advanced safety technologies. It will host live demonstrations, practical training sessions, certification courses, and support research and innovation in fire safety.

Focus On Skill Development

"The training facility has been developed in line with the National Building Code (NBC) 2026 and the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006. Through industry-focused courses and practical learning, it aims to strengthen the capabilities of fire services, urban local bodies, and other stakeholders. The centre is also expected to promote research, innovation, and knowledge sharing, helping create a skilled workforce while contributing to safer, more resilient cities," said an official.

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Dr Vipin Sharma, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs), said, "The centre will be a major step towards strengthening urban fire safety preparedness and advancing skill-based training. It will play a vital role in building technical expertise, improving emergency response capabilities, and creating safer urban communities."

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