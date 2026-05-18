Mumbai: BMC Floats ₹22 Crore Tender To Improve Safety At 48 Accident-Prone Black Spots

BMC plans major road safety upgrades at busy Mumbai junctions identified as accident-prone black spots across the city | File Photo

Mumbai, May 18: To improve road safety and curb rising accidents, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited tenders for the treatment of 48 accident-prone locations, commonly referred to as black spots, across Mumbai.

The identified stretches include some of the city’s busiest traffic junctions and arterial road intersections that witness heavy vehicular movement throughout the day. The civic body has estimated the cost of the project at around Rs 22 crore.

Black spots identified under ministry guidelines

Under the guidelines of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, a black spot or blind spot is any 500-metre road stretch that records at least five major accidents in a span of three years.

Locations that witness 10 or more accident-related fatalities over a three-year period are also designated as black spots by the ministry.

The shortlisted black spots are among Mumbai’s busiest traffic corridors and intersections that record high vehicular density and frequent congestion.

Major junctions included in safety project

The locations include Amar Mahal Junction, the Eastern Express Highway–Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road intersection, Sion Circle Junction, King Circle Junction, Sakinaka Junction, Haji Ali Junction, Mith Chowky, Bindumadhav Thackeray Junction, Mahim Junction and Chheda Nagar Junction, among several other stretches identified for safety intervention.

According to civic officials, “Inspections carried out at the identified black spots revealed uneven carriageways and inadequate walking space for pedestrians at several locations, contributing to frequent accidents and traffic-related risks.”

Road engineering improvements planned

To mitigate these concerns, the civic body has proposed levelling and concreting damaged portions of roads to create smoother driving surfaces.

The road safety plan also includes thermoplastic road signage, lane markings and yellow-black colouring of dividers to enhance visibility and traffic discipline.

As part of the project, the civic body will also reinforce road stretches at Sion Circle Junction and King Circle Junction with durable concrete aggregate to ensure a more uniform and long-lasting surface.

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Pedestrian safety measures to be introduced

The official further stated that the project will include widening of pedestrian crossings and footpaths to improve walkability and commuter safety.

To check overspeeding, rumble strips and speed breakers will also be installed at all 48 identified locations, along with other road engineering improvements.

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