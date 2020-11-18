Mumbai: BMC flags off drive to encourage cleanliness among citizens

MUMBAI: In order to better it's ranking in the Swacch Survekshan 2021, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to involve and encourage common people to contribute to the process. The civic body will hold a “Cleanliness Competition” to encourage citizens and organisations who have been doing exemplary work on various 'Swachh' initiatives by felicitating them and awarding cash prizes.



In keeping with the guidelines issued by the Government of India under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the BMC will be ranking Hospitals, Hotels, Schools, Markets, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Community Toilets, Public Toilets & Swachh Mumbai Prabodhan Abhiyan (SMPA) Sansthas / agencies across Mumbai based on their cleanliness.

The BMC has appointed an organisation -- United Way Mumbai -- as the third party assessor for conducting the exercise of ranking.



The competition is included for Clean Hotel, Clean School (Private & Non-Municipal), Clean Housing Society/RWA, Clean Market Association, Clean Government Office, and Clean Hospital awards



Currently, various measures are being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus and citizens are being sensitized through various means to follow the rules of health and safety protocol such as frequent hand washing, use of masks, maintaining social distance.



At the same time, keeping in view the interrelationship between hygiene and health, information, education, dissemination, and public awareness about hygiene are being carried out comprehensively.



"Consistent efforts are being made by us through various means to encourage the residents to carry out waste segregation and processing and maintaining continuity in these activities. We used the principle of "Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed" for making residential societies and other bulk generators to segregate and compost waste -- created awareness, requested the residents, later we offered rewards, those ignored the first two we gave notices and took action against them and finally we identified frequent violators and prosecuted them," said a senior BMC official.



The competition will mainly focus on waste segregation, on-site treatment/composting of waste, toilet facilities, sanitary infrastructure, and measures and rules for prevention of the spread of Covid-19 disease.



Those interested in participating in this competition can apply till 3 pm on November 27, 2020. A total of 13 prizes of Rs 4 lakh 50 thousand will be given in various categories in this competition.



A cash prize of Rs 50,000 will be awarded to the winner in the category of hotels (with seating capacity more than 50). In the clean school category (municipal and private sub-categories), Hospital category, markets and Residential Complex (RWA) / Mohalla / Municipal Corporation and Government Employees Residence Rs 50,000 each will be awarded.



How and where to participate/apply:



In order to be able to participate in this competition, you have to fill the application form on the website https://www.unitedwaymumbai.org/mcgmsurvekshan



For more information regarding this competition contact office of Executive Engineer (Solid Waste Management), Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, 5th Floor, Khatav Market Building, Grant Road (West), Telephone No. 022-23850572.