Mumbai: BMC Finally Receives Approval From Union Ministry For Bridge Over Yari Road & Lokhandwala

BMC | File pic

Mumbai: The BMC has received in-principle approval from the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change for the construction of a new vehicular bridge connecting Lokhandwala and Yari Road in Andheri. This bridge, designed to traverse the mangrove forest and creek, aims to drastically reduce travel time from 35 minutes to just five.

After nearly two decades of discussions and revisions, the plan to build a vehicular bridge connecting Lokhandwala and Yari Road in Andheri moved forward. In November 2023, the BMC issued a Rs 42 crore tender for the bridge's construction. However, its construction through the mangrove forest and creek has raised environmental concerns.

'Since the bridge will pass through a mangrove forest, it requires permission from the Union Ministry of Environment. Recently, the project received in-principle approval from the Ministry, which will significantly advance its progress,' according to the civic official. He noted that work can now commence with necessary precautions, such as minimizing disturbances to wildlife and implementing replantation efforts.

The bridge will span 393.2 meters, crossing Kavathe Creek. The section over the creek will be a 110-meter single-span steel arch. The approach roads will include a 166-meter approach on the Yari Road side and a 117-meter approach on the Lokhandwala side. The bridge project was initially proposed in 2002, with a tender issued in 2014 when the estimated cost was Rs 16 crore, and a contractor was appointed. However, legal challenges stalled progress.