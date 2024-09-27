Mumbai: BMC Faces Scrutiny After Unanticipated Waterlogging Hits Several Areas Following Heavy Rains

Heavy rains lead to unexpected waterlogging in Mumbai, raising concerns over BMC's flood management efforts | X

Mumbai: The BMC was taken by surprise when several areas of the city experienced unexpected waterlogging, despite the absence of high tides. Heavy rains on Wednesday caught civic authorities off guard, leading to significant disruptions.

In light of this, officials are under intense scrutiny and have been instructed to thoroughly investigate the underlying causes of the waterlogging and the shortcomings that allowed it to occur. The report is expected by next week, after which the civic body will implement corrective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Over a three-hour period on Wednesday evening, several areas of Mumbai recorded over 100 mm of rainfall, leading to widespread waterlogging across the city. The eastern suburbs were particularly affected, with Trombay, Kurla Station, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli Godrej Jetty, Huma Mall Kanjurmarg, Swastik Park Chembur, Mulund, and Bhandup experiencing the worst conditions. In contrast, the western suburbs saw comparatively lighter rainfall. The Andheri subway was closed to traffic due to flooding, and Hindmata also faced significant waterlogging.

This incident has drawn sharp criticism from former corporator and social activist, who have condemned the civic administration for their failure to keep the city flood-free. They argue that inadequate infrastructure and poor planning have left Mumbai vulnerable to such extreme weather events, highlighting the urgent need for effective measures to enhance the city’s drainage systems and overall resilience.

On Thursday, civic chief Bhushan Gagrani expressed disappointment with the concerned officials and demanded accountability for their failures as per civic sources.

"We are in the process of identifying both old and new waterlogging spots that experienced flooding on Wednesday. A dedicated team of officials will visit these locations to investigate the reasons behind the waterlogging in each area. They will assess the water levels, the amount of rainfall received, the frequency of accumulation in the past, and the time taken for the water to recede. This comprehensive evaluation aims to inform effective strategies for preventing future incidents," said a senior civic official.

Meanwhile, the waterlogging at Hindmata, despite the construction of a water-holding tank, has frustrated the civic administration. "We have not received any complaints regarding malfunctioning pumps, so it’s crucial to understand why it took so long for the rainwater to recede,"he added.

On June 9, the BMC's claims of monsoon preparedness were quickly undermined by heavy rainfall, leading to widespread waterlogging at multiple locations. In response, the civic body compiled a list of 30 problematic spots. However, the recurrence of these issues has raised serious questions about the BMC’s commitment to effective management, blames the activist.

Shame on the BMC for their inability to properly cover nullahs or fix manholes. They have squandered hundreds of crores yet still fail to fulfill their responsibilities. For the BMC, spending a staggering 1,700 crores on beautification seems to take priority over saving lives.

- Ravi Raja, former Opposition leader of BMC....

Despite the substantial taxpayer investments in infrastructure projects, the situation is deteriorating. We are witnessing the alarming collapse of bridges, flooding in subways, crumbling buildings, and frequent fire incidents. It is evident that the BMC has not lived up to its mandate of ensuring effective civic management. Furthermore, the State Government must share the blame for this dire situation. As the supervisory authority, it has failed to provide adequate control and oversight, allowing rampant corruption and inefficiencies within the BMC to persist unchecked.

- Godfrey Pimenta - Founder, WatchDog Foundation....