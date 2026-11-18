The civic administration plans to clear five months of pending streetlight electricity bills through budgetary adjustments | File Photo

Mumbai, November 17, 2026: The BMC is facing an outstanding electricity bill liability of Rs 54.80 crore for streetlights installed across the city. Electricity bills for the five-month period from November 2025 to March 2026 remain unpaid. In a bid to clear the mounting dues, the civic administration has now proposed diverting funds from the budgets of 20 municipal departments.

Five Months Of Electricity Bills Pending

According to the agenda submitted by the BMC for the upcoming Standing Committee meeting, payments for streetlight electricity bills and maintenance work between November 2025 and March 2026 remain pending, as it failed to secure additional funds before the financial year came to a close.

Although the process to arrange supplementary funds under the electricity expenditure head was initiated in March 2026, the closure of the financial year stalled the allocation, leaving five months of payments unpaid.

The delay comes despite the civic body revising the capital and maintenance rates for streetlights installed under the rental model after a gap of three years.

The revised rates received the administrator's approval on April 1, 2025, following which payments were cleared up to October 2025. However, bills for the subsequent five months have remained unpaid.

Rs 290.20 Crore Allocation Insufficient

Adding to the financial pressure, the BMC has admitted that the Rs 290.20 crore allocated for electricity expenditure under the Chief Engineer (Roads and Traffic) department in the 2026-27 budget is insufficient.

The allocation has to cover both the current year's electricity expenses and the outstanding liabilities carried forward from the previous financial year.

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With the existing provision falling short, the administration has proposed diverting funds from available budgets across various departmental cost centres to meet the shortfall. The fund diversion proposal will be placed before the Standing Committee for approval at Friday's meeting.

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