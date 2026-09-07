Mumbai: BMC Extends Chembur Tree-Fall Probe Report Deadline To September 30 After 11-Year-Old’s Death

Mumbai, September 7, 2026: The BMC administration has given a one-month extension to the third-party expert committee appointed for re-investigation into the Chembur tree fall incident, which killed 11-year-old Vihan Shrivastav, to submit its report.
"The report is now expected by September 30. The committee consists of only one member and requested additional time to study and submit its findings. Accordingly, extension has been granted," said Additional Municipal Commissioner Avinash Dhakane.
Re-Investigation Committee Gets Extension
It was after the BMC general body consisting of 237 members (corporators) and headed by Mayor Ritu Tawde rejected the preliminary report by the administration on July 30 that a one-member committee of botany expert and former Mumbai University Vice Chancellor Dr Sanjay Deshmukh was appointed for re-investigation. The committee was asked to submit a report within a month, which ended on August 30.
This one-member committee is studying matters like:
Examination of the methodology used by the Preliminary Inquiry Committee
Independent analysis of the evidence presented by the Preliminary Inquiry Committee
Medical evaluation of the preliminary investigation report from the perspective of engineering, botany, ecology, drainage, sewage disposal, road construction, meteorology, soil science and public administration
Scientific examination of preliminary investigation observations
Independent analysis of the root cause of the incident
Evaluation of interim measures recommended by the Preliminary Inquiry Committee
Critical review of the recommendations in the report
Suggesting future policy reforms
Preliminary Report Faces Rejection
The preliminary report submitted by the two-member committee, consisting of deputy municipal commissioners, had prima facie given a clean chit to the roads and garden department, and fined the contractors for negligence.
It was unacceptable to the BMC general body that no action was taken against the officers/engineers responsible. The mayor had therefore directed the administration to appoint a third-party expert and conduct a re-investigation.
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11-Year-Old Killed In June
It was on June 30 when 11-year-old Vihan Shrivastav was killed and four other children were injured after a roadside Peepal tree came crashing on a school bus carrying them.
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