 Mumbai: BMC Extends Chembur Tree-Fall Probe Report Deadline To September 30 After 11-Year-Old’s Death
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Mumbai: BMC Extends Chembur Tree-Fall Probe Report Deadline To September 30 After 11-Year-Old’s Death

The BMC has extended the deadline for a one-member expert committee re-investigating the Chembur tree-fall incident that killed 11-year-old Vihan Shrivastav. The report was originally due on August 30 but will now be submitted by September 30. The probe was ordered after the BMC General Body rejected a preliminary report that did not hold civic officers responsible.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Monday, September 07, 2026, 11:38 PM IST
Mumbai: BMC Extends Chembur Tree-Fall Probe Report Deadline To September 30 After 11-Year-Old’s Death
The BMC has extended the deadline for the expert committee re-investigating the Chembur tree-fall incident that killed schoolboy Vihan Shrivastav | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 7, 2026: The BMC administration has given a one-month extension to the third-party expert committee appointed for re-investigation into the Chembur tree fall incident, which killed 11-year-old Vihan Shrivastav, to submit its report.

"The report is now expected by September 30. The committee consists of only one member and requested additional time to study and submit its findings. Accordingly, extension has been granted," said Additional Municipal Commissioner Avinash Dhakane.

Re-Investigation Committee Gets Extension

It was after the BMC general body consisting of 237 members (corporators) and headed by Mayor Ritu Tawde rejected the preliminary report by the administration on July 30 that a one-member committee of botany expert and former Mumbai University Vice Chancellor Dr Sanjay Deshmukh was appointed for re-investigation. The committee was asked to submit a report within a month, which ended on August 30.

This one-member committee is studying matters like:

  • Examination of the methodology used by the Preliminary Inquiry Committee

  • Independent analysis of the evidence presented by the Preliminary Inquiry Committee

  • Medical evaluation of the preliminary investigation report from the perspective of engineering, botany, ecology, drainage, sewage disposal, road construction, meteorology, soil science and public administration

  • Scientific examination of preliminary investigation observations

  • Independent analysis of the root cause of the incident

  • Evaluation of interim measures recommended by the Preliminary Inquiry Committee

  • Critical review of the recommendations in the report

  • Suggesting future policy reforms

Preliminary Report Faces Rejection

The preliminary report submitted by the two-member committee, consisting of deputy municipal commissioners, had prima facie given a clean chit to the roads and garden department, and fined the contractors for negligence.

It was unacceptable to the BMC general body that no action was taken against the officers/engineers responsible. The mayor had therefore directed the administration to appoint a third-party expert and conduct a re-investigation.

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11-Year-Old Killed In June

It was on June 30 when 11-year-old Vihan Shrivastav was killed and four other children were injured after a roadside Peepal tree came crashing on a school bus carrying them.

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