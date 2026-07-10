Chembur Tree Collapse: BMC Probe Finds Cement Concretisation Weakened Roots, Recommends Open Space Around Tree Bases

A BMC inquiry has linked the fatal Chembur tree collapse to cement concretisation around the tree's base and recommended corrective measures | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 9, 2026: The investigation committee formed in the aftermath of the Chembur tree collapse incident of June 30, which killed 11-year-old Vihan Shrivastav, has found that cement concretisation (CC) around the tree base had weakened its roots, leading to the tree's fall, civic sources said.

The report also notes that while coconut trees along sea coasts remain stable because of their strong roots, the expanding network of CC roads in Mumbai prevents water and soil from reaching tree roots, causing severe damage.

The committee has recommended that cement concretisation should not be carried out around tree roots and that mandatory space should be left around tree bases.

According to a senior BMC officer, the committee will officially submit the report to Additional Municipal Commissioner Avinash Dhakane on Friday. It is likely that Dhakane will make a statement at the special general body meeting to be held on Friday.

Probe Highlights Root Damage

The Free Press Journal had reported on July 3 that the BMC's investigation team inspected the tree collapse site in Chembur and prima facie found that the storm water drain (SWD) had been diverted during the road concretisation work, killing the tree roots, while the tree pit and base appeared hollow. There was no free space around the tree base, an official present during the inspection had said.

It was on June 30 that a 60-year-old roadside Peepal tree uprooted and crashed onto a bus of Universal High School on Road No. 11, Chembur East, carrying 13 children. One student lost his life in the mishap, while four others sustained injuries.

Following the uproar over the incident, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide suspended M-West Ward Assistant Superintendent of Gardens Jagdish Bhoir, Sub-Engineer (Roads) Arun Munde and Assistant Engineer (Roads) Yogesh Parte for prima facie negligence.

A two-member committee consisting of Deputy Municipal Commissioners was formed and directed to submit the probe report within eight days. The deadline ended on Thursday.

Also Watch:

Special House Meeting Planned

Leader of the BMC House and BJP leader Ganesh Khankar said, "We have called a special House meeting to discuss the rampant tree collapses in Mumbai. The number of massive, outwardly healthy-looking trees falling is too high this monsoon. Although cement concretisation of roads can be one reason for weakening tree roots, it may not be the sole reason. The collapses are also due to the old age of trees, extremely high winds, etc. If we observe, most of the trees that are falling are fast-growing, are not native and were planted decades ago for the city's beautification. Whatsoever, tree falls causing the deaths of innocent citizens are not acceptable."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/