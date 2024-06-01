Mumbai: BMC Extends Deadline For Road Construction Across City By June 7

BMC Headquarters | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has extended the deadline for ongoing road works in the city by one week. Additional municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar carried out inspection of the road work on Friday (May 31), which was the deadline to finish the work. He instructed the contractors to complete the work on war-footing by June 7, or face action.

The BMC has undertaken the concretisation of 397 km of roads since last year. However, the work is carried out at a very slow pace. Several roads in the city are dug up, which may cause inconvenience for people in the monsoon. Every year a deadline of May 31 is set for all the pre-monsoon related works, including road repairs. So, Bangar along with civic officials of the road department visited the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) on Friday.

He visited the road work carried out in K.B. Gaikwad Nagar at Chembur East, Rahul Nagar in Kurla, Cheddha Nagar and Pant Nagar Junction at Ghatkopar, Jogeshwari Vikhroli Linking Road (JVLR) etc. He has instructed engineers of the road department to coordinate with their deputy and assistant commissioners to determine the priority order of road repairs and carry out repair work even at nights without obstructing the traffic movement to complete it before the monsoon.

Bangar said, "Various measures have been taken to make the main roads and service roads on the Eastern Expressway passable. It includes pothole filling as well as resurfacing of bad patches. The ongoing road work should be completed and opened for traffic by June 7, or the concerned contractor will have to face strict action. Also, the road engineer will be responsible for supervising the quality of work carried out." The BMC has experimented with Geo polymer on JVLR and micro surfacing on the road opposite to Godrej company in Ghatkopar.