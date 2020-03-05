Mumbai: BMC employees likely to get five day working week soon

After state government approved five-day working week for its employees, now Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to have a five-day week for its officers and employees.

But in order to get five-day week, BMC officers and employees will have to work one hour extra. Currently, BMC employees are working from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm, but with the proposed rule, civic employees will have to work from 10 am to 6 pm on five days with Saturday and Sunday being holidays, reported Lok Satta. The new five days week regime will be for BMC hospitals, Fire Brigade, conservancy workers, schools.