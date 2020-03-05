Mumbai: BMC employees likely to get five day working week soon

After state government approved five-day working week for its employees, now Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to have a five-day week for its officers and employees.
But in order to get five-day week, BMC officers and employees will have to work one hour extra. Currently, BMC employees are working from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm, but with the proposed rule, civic employees will have to work from 10 am to 6 pm on five days with Saturday and Sunday being holidays, reported Lok Satta. The new five days week regime will be for BMC hospitals, Fire Brigade, conservancy workers, schools.
The Maharashtra government on February 12 had announced five-day working week for its officers and employees from February 29. There are over 20 lakh officers and employees in government, semi-government and local bodies in the state. The new work hours will be from 9.45 am to 6.15 pm including the lunch break for 30 minutes between 1 pm and 2 pm.
The five-day workweek is already applicable for all central government employees. States including Rajasthan, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal also have a five-day workweek.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)