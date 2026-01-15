Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav, Raj Thackeray Cast Votes With Families; Raise Questions Over Poll Process Amid Glitches |

Mumbai: Polling for the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections began at 7:30 am on Thursday, January 15, 2026, marking the end of nearly four years without an elected civic body in Mumbai. Early morning queues were seen across the city’s 227 wards as voters turned up to choose from around 1,700 candidates.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray cast his vote in Bandra, accompanied by members of his family. After voting, Thackeray appealed to citizens to participate actively in the democratic process. “Our entire family voted together and we appeal to all voters in all constituencies where elections are being held to come out and cast their votes,” he said.

However, Thackeray also raised serious questions about the functioning of the election machinery. “It should be revealed how the Election Commissioner is paid. Mumbai municipal elections are being held after a nine-year gap. What were the Election Commissioner and his staff doing all these years? Action should be taken against them,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, along with his family, cast his vote at Balmohan Vidya Mandir School in Dadar's Shivaji Park area. Speaking to the media, Raj Thackeray alleged a lack of transparency in the election process. “I need to tell you how this system is being run. It is all about winning elections by any means necessary and the government and administration are doing everything in their power to achieve this,” he said.

Referring to the issue of re-voting and voting machines, Raj Thackeray added, “They brought in the machine, but the Election Commission has not given complete information about it to any political party. Even after repeated requests and submitting letters, no clarification has been provided. The Election Commission should come forward and explain.”

Multiple Complaints Over Glitches Delaying Polling

The remarks by both Thackeray brothers come amid widespread complaints of technical glitches and administrative lapses during polling. Several voters reported difficulties in downloading voter slips and locating their names at polling booths despite being registered voters. Many claimed that the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) website was displaying ‘data not available’, leading to confusion and frustration at help desks outside polling stations.

Social media platforms were flooded with complaints, with voters alleging that booth locations had been merged or shifted and that some were forced to manually search printed electoral rolls, causing delays and inconvenience.

Voting will continue until 5:30 pm on Thursday. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be moved to secure zonal centres after polling concludes. Counting of votes is scheduled for January 16, with results expected by evening.

