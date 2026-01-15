Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Geo-Fencing System To Monitor 2,865 Vehicles On Polling Day

BMC introduces geo-fencing to track 2,865 vehicles deployed for the Mumbai civic elections on January 15 | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 14: For the first time, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will deploy a geographical fencing (geo-fencing) system to ensure strict surveillance of vehicles involved in the 2026 civic election process. Through this system, the movement of 2,865 vehicles engaged in the elections will be closely and meticulously monitored, civic officials said.

Polling across 227 wards

Voting for the BMC elections will be held on Thursday, January 15, across 227 wards in Mumbai. According to Dr Ashwini Joshi, Additional Municipal Commissioner (City), a total of 2,865 vehicles have been arranged for the transportation of voting machines, election officials and staff. These include 1,023 BEST buses, 101 Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation buses, 1,160 private buses and 581 taxis.

Control room set up

To monitor these vehicles, a control room has been set up at the BMC headquarters by the Transport Division of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Department.

Special arrangements have been made for live vehicle location tracking, route history monitoring and geo-fencing alerts. All vehicles have been fitted with tracking systems connected to the control room, allowing authorities to access detailed information about routes taken and locations visited.

Real-time alerts for deviations

For the first time, the geo-fencing system has also been integrated into the online maps of the offices of each Election Returning Officer (ERO) to enable real-time tracking.

If any assigned vehicle moves outside the designated jurisdiction of the concerned ERO’s office, an instant alert is sent to the control room, enabling officials to immediately verify the vehicle’s status and location.

Also Watch:

Staff deployed in shifts

Dr Joshi further stated that to implement this system, the control room has been staffed with three engineers and three operators from the SWM Department, working in three shifts of eight hours each.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/