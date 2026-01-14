 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Aqua Line Services To Operate With Extended Timings On Voting Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai BMC Elections 2026: Aqua Line Services To Operate With Extended Timings On Voting Day

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Aqua Line Services To Operate With Extended Timings On Voting Day

Mumbai’s Aqua Line Metro services will operate with extended timings on January 15, 2026, to support polling personnel and essential staff during BMC elections. Trains will run from 5 AM to midnight between Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade. A public holiday has been announced in municipal areas to boost voter turnout.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 08:12 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Mumbai’s Aqua Line Metro services will operate with extended timings on 15 January 2026 to facilitate the movement of polling personnel and essential staff, in view of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

The extended timings are intended to support the movement of polling personnel and essential staff, ensuring smooth and convenient travel throughout the polling day. Trains will operate from 5:00 AM to 12:00 midnight from both Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade Terminals.

Public Holiday Announced

Meanwhile, a public holiday has been announced in municipal areas to encourage a higher voter turnout. About 1,700 candidates are in the fray for the 2026 BMC elections. The results for the 227 seats will be declared on 16 January.

FPJ Shorts
MUHS To Introduce Blockchain-Based Academic Certificates To Prevent Forgery In Medical Education
MUHS To Introduce Blockchain-Based Academic Certificates To Prevent Forgery In Medical Education
Makar Sankranti 2026: Avoid Flying Kites Near Power Transmission Lines, Warns Adani Electricity
Makar Sankranti 2026: Avoid Flying Kites Near Power Transmission Lines, Warns Adani Electricity
NMEPS Urges Legal Backing For Navi Mumbai Wetland Protection Announcements, Seeks Formal Notification
NMEPS Urges Legal Backing For Navi Mumbai Wetland Protection Announcements, Seeks Formal Notification
Mumbai Fraud: ICICI Bank Cheated Of ₹2.72 Crore Through Forged Home Loan Documents, Pantnagar Police Book 5 Borrowers And Dombivli Developer
Mumbai Fraud: ICICI Bank Cheated Of ₹2.72 Crore Through Forged Home Loan Documents, Pantnagar Police Book 5 Borrowers And Dombivli Developer
Read Also
Good News For Voters: Pune Metro To Operate From 5 AM To 12 AM On Voting Day (January 15)
article-image

What to check before you head out to vote

Voters should check their ward number and confirm the address of their designated polling station before stepping out. Carrying one valid photo identity document is mandatory.

Voters are also encouraged to keep their voter slip handy, if available, as it helps polling staff quickly locate names on the electoral roll and reduces waiting time. While the voter slip is not compulsory, it can significantly speed up the verification process.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Makar Sankranti 2026: Avoid Flying Kites Near Power Transmission Lines, Warns Adani Electricity
Makar Sankranti 2026: Avoid Flying Kites Near Power Transmission Lines, Warns Adani Electricity
NMEPS Urges Legal Backing For Navi Mumbai Wetland Protection Announcements, Seeks Formal...
NMEPS Urges Legal Backing For Navi Mumbai Wetland Protection Announcements, Seeks Formal...
Mumbai Fraud: ICICI Bank Cheated Of ₹2.72 Crore Through Forged Home Loan Documents, Pantnagar...
Mumbai Fraud: ICICI Bank Cheated Of ₹2.72 Crore Through Forged Home Loan Documents, Pantnagar...
Thane Civic Polls 2026: Separate Booths For Purdanasheen Women, 11 Sakhi And 10 Adarsh Stations Set...
Thane Civic Polls 2026: Separate Booths For Purdanasheen Women, 11 Sakhi And 10 Adarsh Stations Set...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Aqua Line Services To Operate With Extended Timings On Voting Day
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Aqua Line Services To Operate With Extended Timings On Voting Day