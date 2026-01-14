Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Aqua Line Services To Operate With Extended Timings On Voting Day

Mumbai: Mumbai’s Aqua Line Metro services will operate with extended timings on 15 January 2026 to facilitate the movement of polling personnel and essential staff, in view of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

The extended timings are intended to support the movement of polling personnel and essential staff, ensuring smooth and convenient travel throughout the polling day. Trains will operate from 5:00 AM to 12:00 midnight from both Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade Terminals.

Public Holiday Announced

Meanwhile, a public holiday has been announced in municipal areas to encourage a higher voter turnout. About 1,700 candidates are in the fray for the 2026 BMC elections. The results for the 227 seats will be declared on 16 January.

What to check before you head out to vote

Voters should check their ward number and confirm the address of their designated polling station before stepping out. Carrying one valid photo identity document is mandatory.

Voters are also encouraged to keep their voter slip handy, if available, as it helps polling staff quickly locate names on the electoral roll and reduces waiting time. While the voter slip is not compulsory, it can significantly speed up the verification process.