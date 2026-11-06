Mumbai BMC Earmarks ₹31.81 Crore For Kandivali, Borivali & Dahisar Bridge Repairs Under WEH Project | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has rolled out a Rs 57.61-crore repair and strengthening programme for bridges, flyovers, foot overbridges (FOBs) and vehicular underpasses along the Western Express Highway (WEH), citing the need to improve structural safety and extend the life of ageing infrastructure.

Following approval from Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, the BMC’s Bridges Department has initiated the tendering process for the works, which are scheduled to be completed within 18 months.

Structural Repairs And Strengthening Works

"The repairs will include replacement of bridge bearings, filling concrete cracks, repairing expansion joints, strengthening girders, dividers and parapet walls, and replacing deteriorated structural components. Minor repairs will also be undertaken wherever necessary," said a senior civic official.

Zone-Wise Allocation Of Repair Funds

The project has been divided into zones, with Rs 25.79 crore earmarked for Zones 3 and 4, covering Bandra, Santacruz, Vile Parle and Malad, while Rs 31.81 crore has been allocated for Zone 7, covering Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar.

Key Bridges And Flyovers Covered

Several key structures across H-East, H-West, K-East, K-West, P-South, P-North, R-South, R-Central and R-North wards will be covered. These include Dahisar East Metro Station (FOB), Rawalpada FOB and Dahisar River Bridge, Thakur Complex and Mahindra flyovers in Kandivali, Kalanagar and Bandra flyovers, Kherwadi flyover, Vakola pedestrian subway Santacruz, Dindoshi flyover, the bridge near the Times of India premises in Malad, Devipada pedestrian subway and Magathane FOB.

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The repairs have been prioritised based on structural assessments, with the civic body aiming to address deterioration and ensure the safety of commuters using these heavily trafficked routes.

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