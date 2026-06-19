Mumbai: BMC Directs Engineers To Repair Potholes Within 24 Hours As Part Of Monsoon Preparedness Plan

BMC has intensified pothole monitoring and repair efforts across Mumbai to keep roads safe during the monsoon | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, June 19: As part of its monsoon preparedness measures, the BMC has directed road engineers to ensure that all pothole complaints are attended to within 24 hours and that damaged road stretches are repaired without delay to prevent further deterioration and inconvenience to commuters.

Bangar reviews road preparedness

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar reviewed the BMC's road maintenance and monsoon preparedness measures, directing officials to ensure prompt pothole repairs across the city.

During a meeting with assistant engineers from the Roads and Traffic Department at the civic headquarters, Bangar noted that nearly 1,700 km of roads have already been concretised, with work on the remaining stretches set to resume after the monsoon.

He said the large-scale road concretisation programme is expected to significantly reduce potholes and bring down the civic body's expenditure on road repairs and maintenance in the coming years.

Bangar directed engineers to use the mastic method for pothole repairs and ensure contractors maintain adequate manpower, machinery and material stocks, including mastic cookers. He also instructed officials to repair potholes when they are still small to prevent them from worsening during the monsoon.

Daily inspections intensified

To strengthen monitoring, the BMC has deployed 227 sub-engineers across civic wards. They have been tasked with conducting daily road inspections, identifying potholes proactively and ensuring immediate repairs without waiting for public complaints.

Bangar further instructed the road department to maintain pothole-free conditions on the Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway and Eastern Freeway, all of which are under the BMC's jurisdiction.

He also called for follow-up with other government agencies to ensure roads under their control are properly maintained and potholes repaired without delay.

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Repair costs nearly halve

Meanwhile, the BMC has credited its ongoing road concretisation drive for a sharp reduction in pothole repair expenditure, with costs nearly halving from Rs 89 crore last year to Rs 42 crore this year.

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