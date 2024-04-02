Mumbai: BMC Deputy Commissioner Ramesh Pawar Bids Farewell To Municipal Administration |

Mumbai: On the 31st of March, 2024, Deputy Commissioner Ramesh Pawar of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officially retired from his position, in line with the prescribed retirement age.

Pawar, whose administrative journey spanned an impressive 37 years, marked the conclusion of his tenure with a formal retirement ceremony held on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at the Municipal Corporation headquarters.

The retirement event, overseen by Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, was attended by a gathering of senior officials and colleagues. Notable attendees included Dr. Ashwini Joshi, Additional Municipal Commissioner (City), and Dr. Amit Saini, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Suburbs), among others.

Pawar's career trajectory within the Municipal Corporation is noteworthy. Having commenced his service as a Junior Engineer in 1987, he steadily ascended the ranks, assuming roles such as Assistant Commissioner before ultimately serving as Deputy Commissioner.

Throughout his tenure, he played a pivotal role in overseeing numerous infrastructure projects and contributed to the formulation of administrative policies aimed at enhancing municipal governance.

During his tenure, he focused on crucial projects such as road and drainage development, clearance of encroachments, and urban planning initiatives.

As Deputy Commissioner, he demonstrated foresight in implementing diverse administrative policies, including procurement, lease, and breach policies.

His contributions were recognized when he was appointed as Deputy Commissioner in the Nashik Municipal Corporation by the Maharashtra government from March 2022 to August 2022.

During his tenure there, Pawar initiated ten programs aimed at addressing pollution and encroachment issues along the Godavari River. He has been honored with awards such as the Cleanliness Campaign Award, Mayor's Trophy, and commendations from Municipal Commissioners and other social organizations for his efforts in tackling administrative challenges effectively.