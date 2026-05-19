Mumbai: BMC Deploys Unmanned Electric Boats To Remove Floating Waste Near Gateway Of India And Badhwar Park

BMC has introduced eco-friendly unmanned electric boats to strengthen floating waste collection operations along Mumbai’s coastline | File Photo

Mumbai, May 18: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed unmanned electric boats at Gateway of India and Badhwar Park to remove floating waste from the sea. Through these boats, about 80 to 90 kg of floating waste is collected daily from these locations, officials said.

Electric boats equipped with GPS and VTMS

These boats are completely electric-powered and environment-friendly. They are equipped with a Vehicle Traffic Management System (VTMS) and Global Positioning System (GPS), through which the navigation, working area and safety of the boats can be monitored and controlled.

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Boats to improve marine waste collection

Officials said the boats are capable of carrying out the collection of various types of floating waste in the sea in a more effective and planned manner. The initiative is aimed at improving coastal cleanliness and reducing marine pollution along Mumbai’s waterfront areas.

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