Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Illegal Shops, Evicts Hawkers On Maulana Shaukat Ali Road To Ease Traffic

BMC clears encroachments and illegal shops on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road to improve traffic flow | FPJ

Mumbai, April 21: The BMC demolished old furniture shops and evicted unauthorised hawkers on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road—from JJ Hospital signal to Murli Deora Eye Hospital—which were not only encroaching on the footpath but also the road, leaving no space for pedestrians and creating excessive traffic jams. The action was taken on April 20, jointly by civic 'E' ward and the Mumbai Police.

Encroachments cleared

"During this eviction drive, strict action was taken against the furniture vendors. The old furniture lying haphazardly on the sidewalks was destroyed on the spot with the help of JCB. At the same time, the waste of the broken furniture was immediately removed. All encroachments on the sidewalks were removed. Eviction action was taken against the unauthorised hawkers in the area, thereby clearing the road for smooth traffic and pedestrian movement," the BMC said in its statement.

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Police presence and further action

Personnel from Nagpada Police Station were deployed on the spot for security. BMC's 'E' ward officials said that regular action will continue against unauthorised constructions and hawkers in the area.

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