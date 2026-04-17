Mumbai: BMC Clears 9 Illegal Shops, Removes Encroachments In Dongri And SVP Road Eviction Drive

BMC teams remove illegal shops and encroachments in Dongri to restore pedestrian access and reduce congestion | File Photo

Mumbai, April 17: The BMC recently took an eviction drive at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road and Dongri areas. During this operation, action was taken against nine unauthorised shops, iron poles illegally installed on the road for vehicle parking, unauthorised shop signboards, and other encroachments.

Joint drive removes illegal structures and vendors

A joint enforcement drive was carried out by the BMC’s Maintenance, Encroachment Removal, and Licensing departments under the ‘B’ Ward.

During the operation, authorities removed nine unauthorised shops, cleared encroachments from footpaths, demolished illegal shop extensions, dismantled iron poles installed on roads for unauthorised vehicle parking, and took down illegal shop signboards.

Action was also taken against unauthorised street vendors, leading to their eviction. Adequate police security was provided by the Dongri Police Station to ensure the operation was conducted smoothly and without incident.

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Move aims to ease congestion and improve pedestrian safety

"Encroachments by unauthorised shops and the illegal occupation of footpaths along Vallabhbhai Patel Road and in the Dongri area had made it difficult for pedestrians to walk safely. We had been receiving complaints from local residents. The encroachments were removed to restore roads and footpaths for public use and to ease congestion,” an official said.

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