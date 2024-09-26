Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Illegal Alterations On Breach Candy's Bhula Desai Road

BMC team demolishes illegal alterations on Breach Candy's Bhula Desai Road | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC demolished illegal alterations of restaurants and shops on Bhula Desai Road near Tata Gardens, Breach Candy, on Wednesday. A notice under Section 351 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act was issued to the owners, leading to the removal of unauthorised portions by the anti-encroachment removal team of the D Ward.

During the drive, the illegal alterations of the restaurant 'Narayan Dosa' on Bhuladesai road were also demolished. According to a civic official from the D Ward, "Action was taken after the notice was issued and following oral orders from senior officials".

By Wednesday evening, approximately 70 square meters had been demolished. The operation involved two engineers from the ward, two mukadams, one JCB, five laborers, and seven police personnel, with police protection provided by Gaondevi police.