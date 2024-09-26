 Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Illegal Alterations On Breach Candy's Bhula Desai Road
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC Demolishes Illegal Alterations On Breach Candy's Bhula Desai Road

Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Illegal Alterations On Breach Candy's Bhula Desai Road

The BMC demolished illegal alterations of restaurants and shops on Bhula Desai Road near Tata Gardens, Breach Candy, on Wednesday. A notice under Section 351 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act was issued to the owners, leading to the removal of unauthorised portions by the anti-encroachment removal team of the D Ward.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 03:32 AM IST
article-image
BMC team demolishes illegal alterations on Breach Candy's Bhula Desai Road | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC demolished illegal alterations of restaurants and shops on Bhula Desai Road near Tata Gardens, Breach Candy, on Wednesday. A notice under Section 351 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act was issued to the owners, leading to the removal of unauthorised portions by the anti-encroachment removal team of the D Ward.

During the drive, the illegal alterations of the restaurant 'Narayan Dosa' on Bhuladesai road were also demolished. According to a civic official from the D Ward, "Action was taken after the notice was issued and following oral orders from senior officials".

BMC team demolishes illegal alterations on Breach Candy's Bhula Desai Road

BMC team demolishes illegal alterations on Breach Candy's Bhula Desai Road | File Photo

Read Also
Mumbai: SoBo Residents Start Petition For Coastal Road Entry & Exit At Nepean Sea Road To Reduce...
article-image

By Wednesday evening, approximately 70 square meters had been demolished. The operation involved two engineers from the ward, two mukadams, one JCB, five laborers, and seven police personnel, with police protection provided by Gaondevi police.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay High Court To Hear PIL Challenging Pressure Cooker Scam Involving BMC And MLA Dilip Lande; Judicial Inquiry Requested
Bombay High Court To Hear PIL Challenging Pressure Cooker Scam Involving BMC And MLA Dilip Lande; Judicial Inquiry Requested
Mumbai: Missing Files Spark Controversy Over Nines Bar's Licensing And Unauthorised Construction In Juhu
Mumbai: Missing Files Spark Controversy Over Nines Bar's Licensing And Unauthorised Construction In Juhu
CM Vishnu Deo Sai Advocates For 'Double Engine Government' During Campaign In Jharkhand’s Kurdeg
CM Vishnu Deo Sai Advocates For 'Double Engine Government' During Campaign In Jharkhand’s Kurdeg
Chhattisgarh Among States With Lowest Unemployment Rate: CM Vishnu Deo Sai
Chhattisgarh Among States With Lowest Unemployment Rate: CM Vishnu Deo Sai
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay High Court To Hear PIL Challenging Pressure Cooker Scam Involving BMC And MLA Dilip Lande;...

Bombay High Court To Hear PIL Challenging Pressure Cooker Scam Involving BMC And MLA Dilip Lande;...

Mumbai: Missing Files Spark Controversy Over Nines Bar's Licensing And Unauthorised Construction In...

Mumbai: Missing Files Spark Controversy Over Nines Bar's Licensing And Unauthorised Construction In...

Bombay HC Quashes 2021 Office Memorandum Permitting Post Facto Clearance For Projects In CRZ

Bombay HC Quashes 2021 Office Memorandum Permitting Post Facto Clearance For Projects In CRZ

CBI Takes Over ₹525 Crore Loan Default Case Against Cox & Kings Officials

CBI Takes Over ₹525 Crore Loan Default Case Against Cox & Kings Officials

Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Illegal Alterations On Breach Candy's Bhula Desai Road

Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Illegal Alterations On Breach Candy's Bhula Desai Road