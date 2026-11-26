BMC Demolishes Seven Structures To Clear A 30-Metre Stretch Connecting Bharadawadi Road With SV Road | File Photo

Mumbai, November 26, 2026: In a major push to decongest K-West Ward, the BMC has demolished seven obstructing structures to clear a crucial 30-metre stretch connecting Bharadawadi Road to SV Road.

The action will pave the way for the 12.20-metre-wide Bharadawadi Road to connect directly with SV Road, removing a longstanding bottleneck and improving traffic flow for local residents and commuters.

The demolition drive recently carried out is part of Phase I of the nearly 6-km-long SV Road widening project. With the latest action, the total number of demolished structures has reached 113 out of the 160 identified in the first phase.

Nearly one kilometre of the encroachment-affected stretch has now been cleared, bringing the project closer to its objective of expanding road infrastructure and easing traffic congestion.

Access Restored To Catholic Cemetery

In another significant outcome, the project has restored access to a Catholic cemetery after nearly three decades. "The cemetery, which had remained cut off from the external road network, will now have a dedicated access route following the civic action," said a civic official.

Also Watch:

Project To Improve Western Suburbs Connectivity

The SV Road widening project is being implemented in three phases. Once completed, it is expected to strengthen connectivity across the western suburbs, eliminate key traffic bottlenecks and provide smoother commuting for motorists and residents.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/