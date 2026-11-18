The demolition at the Mathuradas Road–SV Road junction has cleared the way for long-pending road-widening work | X - @AlertCitizen5

Mumbai, November 17, 2026: A 15-year road-widening deadlock in Kandivali West finally came to an end on Tuesday, with the BMC’s R-South Ward demolishing 27 commercial structures at the Mathuradas Road–SV Road junction.

The action clears a major bottleneck that had stalled the widening of a 110-metre stretch since 2011, keeping hopes of smoother traffic movement on the crucial corridor on hold.

Demolishing shops n structures today for SV Road widening at #Kandivali West, Mathuradas Road junction. @mybmc @mybmcInfra Kindly remove debris ASAP to avoid traffic jam on peak hrs and unnecessary air pollution. https://t.co/FlXq9cTrxl — Alert Citizen (@AlertCitizen5) November 17, 2026

Shop Owners Agree To Surrender Portions Of Properties

"The project remained stuck as shop owners were initially unwilling to surrender portions of their properties. Following several rounds of negotiations, the civic administration finally secured their consent. Under the arrangement, the owners will hand over the portions falling within the road-widening alignment and reconstruct their shops in the remaining space towards the rear," a civic official said.

Road Widening Work To Move Ahead

With the obstruction cleared, the BMC can now push ahead with the long-pending widening work, which is expected to ease congestion on SV Road, particularly traffic heading towards Kandivali railway station.

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"We had to also remove the traffic island, which had created a bottleneck in the area. All the structures have now been cleared and the road has been cleared for widening. The road department officials have also been informed about the same to carry out the further work," an official said.

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