Mumbai, November 20, 2026: In a recent major crackdown on obstructions hampering road connectivity, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished 17 structures along Nahar Nagar Road in Ward No. 46, in Malad.
Road Widening To Ease Congestion
The demolition drive was undertaken to facilitate the widening of a Development Plan (DP) road from its existing width of just 4 metres to the proposed 18.30 metres.
Following the action, an approximately 30-metre-long stretch has been cleared to the proposed width, removing a major traffic bottleneck near Girish Keni Chawl. The move is expected to improve vehicular movement and ease congestion in the area.
Also Watch:
CC Road Construction To Be Expedited
The BMC has also directed the Roads Department to expedite construction of a cement concrete (CC) road on the cleared stretch so that it can be opened for traffic at the earliest. With 17 structures removed, the focus now shifts to completing the road work and delivering long-awaited relief to commuters.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/