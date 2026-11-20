The demolition drive has cleared a 30-metre stretch near Girish Keni Chawl, paving the way for road widening and improved traffic movement | File Photo

Mumbai, November 20, 2026: In a recent major crackdown on obstructions hampering road connectivity, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished 17 structures along Nahar Nagar Road in Ward No. 46, in Malad.

Road Widening To Ease Congestion

The demolition drive was undertaken to facilitate the widening of a Development Plan (DP) road from its existing width of just 4 metres to the proposed 18.30 metres.

🔷बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेच्या ‘पी पश्चिम’ विभागामार्फत प्रभाग क्रमांक ४६ मधील नाहर नगर मार्ग येथे प्रस्तावित १८.३० मीटर रुंदीच्या विकास नियोजन रस्त्याच्या रुंदीकरणासाठी आज निष्कासनाची कारवाई करण्यात आली. 🔷या कारवाईमध्ये एकूण १७ बांधकामे बाधित झाली. सद्यस्थितीत या मार्गाची रुंदी ४ मीटर होती. रुंदीकरणाच्या कारवाईनंतर ३० मीटर लांबीचा मार्ग १८.३० मीटर रुंदीपर्यंत मोकळा करण्यात आला आहे. 🔷या रुंदीकरणामुळे गिरीश केणी चाळीजवळील मार्गावरील वाहतुकीस होणारा अडथळा दूर झाला आहे. त्यामुळे नाहर नगर मार्गावरील वाहतूक अधिक सुरळीत होण्यास मदत होणार आहे. सदर मार्ग वाहतुकीसाठी तातडीने खुला करता यावा, यासाठी रस्ते विभागाला त्वरित सिमेंट काँक्रीट मार्ग तयार करण्याबाबत सूचना देण्यात आल्या आहेत. 🔷सह आयुक्त (परिमंडळ ४) डॉ. भाग्यश्री कापसे, ‘पी पश्चिम’ विभागाचे सहायक आयुक्त श्री. कुंदन वळवी यांच्या मार्गदर्शनाखाली ही कारवाई करण्यात आली. #mybmcupdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) November 19, 2026

Following the action, an approximately 30-metre-long stretch has been cleared to the proposed width, removing a major traffic bottleneck near Girish Keni Chawl. The move is expected to improve vehicular movement and ease congestion in the area.

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CC Road Construction To Be Expedited

The BMC has also directed the Roads Department to expedite construction of a cement concrete (CC) road on the cleared stretch so that it can be opened for traffic at the earliest. With 17 structures removed, the focus now shifts to completing the road work and delivering long-awaited relief to commuters.

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