Mumbai: BMC demolishes 14 structures for flyover near Mahalaxmi racecourse

The BMC on Saturday razed 14 structures near Mahalaxmi racecourse to facilitate the construction of a proposed flyover.

The BMC had decided to construct a 1.2 km flyover bridge from Keshavrao Khade Road near Racecourse to Ghadge Maharaj Chowk to reduce traffic congestion. But these 14 structures were providing to be a hurdle in the construction.

Officers of G South ward with support from Mumbai police initiated demolition process on Friday night. Thirty five workers were used for the demolition. BMC has declared that eligible families will be shifted and rehabilitated at other locations.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 10:07 PM IST