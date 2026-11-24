BMC's demolition drive clears the way for the long-delayed widening of Mahim Causeway | File Photo

Mumbai, November 24, 2026: After remaining stalled for nearly seven years, the ambitious reconstruction and widening of Mumbai’s Mahim Causeway has finally cleared a major hurdle.

The BMC’s G-North Ward team has demolished 10 project-affected structures, removing a key obstacle that had held up the crucial infrastructure project amid prolonged delays over the rehabilitation of Project-Affected Persons (PAPs) and other related issues.

The demolition marks a significant breakthrough for a project expected to transform one of Mumbai’s key traffic corridors and strengthen connectivity between South Mumbai and the western suburbs.

Under the proposed redevelopment, the existing Mahim Causeway bridge will be widened substantially from 31.8 metres to 52 metres, making room for additional traffic lanes and easing congestion along the busy Mahim-Bandra stretch.

But the project goes beyond road widening.

Expanded Waterway For Flood Mitigation

In a major flood-mitigation intervention, the waterway beneath the bridge will be expanded to more than double its existing width. The enlarged channel is expected to significantly improve the Mithi River’s water-carrying capacity, facilitate faster water discharge and strengthen drainage in the surrounding catchment area. The project has been held up for years by rehabilitation hurdles involving project-affected structures and PAP-related issues.

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"The BMC remains committed to addressing rehabilitation issues and ensuring timely progress. Once completed, the project is expected to ease traffic congestion, improve connectivity and enhance the Mithi River’s water-carrying capacity," said a civic official.

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