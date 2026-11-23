Pipeline repairs between Powai reservoir and Sahar village will disrupt water supply in several Mumbai neighbourhoods | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 23, 2026: The BMC will carry out major leakage repair work on water pipelines between Powai High-Level Reservoir No. 1 and Sahar village from 9 am on November 26 to 9 am on November 27.

The 24-hour shutdown will affect parts of Dadar-Mahim, Andheri, Bandra, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg and Bhandup, while some parts of Andheri, Bhandup and Ghatkopar will receive water at low pressure.

The civic body has urged residents to store sufficient water and use it sparingly during the repair period. It has also warned that water supply may remain at low pressure and water may appear muddy for three to four days after the repairs. Citizens have been advised to filter and boil water before consumption.

Areas Affected By Water Shutdown

G North Ward: Dharavi, Mahim Phatak, Matunga Labour Camp, Jasmine Mill Road and adjoining areas.

K South And K North Wards: Marol, Chakala, MIDC, SEEPZ, airport area, J.B. Nagar, Marol Industrial Area and adjoining localities.

H East Ward: Bandra Terminus and parts of Bandra East, including Kherwadi and Behrampada.

S Ward: Vikhroli West, Kanjurmarg West, Bhandup West, Powai-side localities and parts of the Aarey area.

N Ward: Vikhroli West, Godrej Compound, Ghatkopar-side localities, R-City Mall and adjoining areas.

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Several other neighbourhoods in these wards will experience low-pressure water supply instead of a complete shutdown.

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