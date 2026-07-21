Mumbai: BMC Data Shows Nearly 60 Per Cent Of Suspected Leptospirosis Deaths Confirmed In 2025

BMC data shows leptospirosis recorded the highest confirmation rate among suspected monsoon disease deaths in Mumbai during 2025 | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 21, 2026: An analysis of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Epidemiology Cell data for the last three years shows that leptospirosis recorded the highest proportion of confirmed deaths among suspected fatalities in 2025, with nearly six out of every 10 suspected deaths (59.4%) being confirmed after review.

The data also indicates that while the number of suspected deaths declined across major monsoon-related diseases, the proportion of dengue deaths confirmed after review increased sharply compared to the previous year.

Under the BMC's death review mechanism, every suspected death due to malaria, dengue or leptospirosis is examined by a committee that reviews the patient's clinical history, laboratory reports, comorbidities and other medical records before determining the final cause of death.

Disease-Wise Death Review

According to the data, malaria recorded 18 suspected deaths each in 2024 and 2025, of which seven were confirmed, resulting in a confirmation rate of 38.9% in both years. In 2023, only two of the 11 suspected malaria deaths (18.2%) were confirmed.

For dengue, eight of the 16 suspected deaths (50%) were confirmed in 2025, nearly double the 25% confirmation rate recorded in 2024, when five of the 20 suspected deaths were classified as dengue-related. In 2023, 14 of the 43 suspected dengue deaths (32.6%) were confirmed.

Leptospirosis consistently recorded the highest confirmation rate among the three diseases. In 2025, 19 of the 32 suspected deaths (59.4%) were confirmed. This was higher than the 47.8% confirmation rate in 2024, when 22 of the 46 suspected deaths were confirmed, and 46.9% in 2023, when 15 of the 32 suspected deaths were classified as leptospirosis-related.

Trends Raise Concerns

The data further shows that while suspected deaths due to dengue declined from 20 in 2024 to 16 in 2025, and leptospirosis from 46 to 32 during the same period, a higher proportion of these deaths were ultimately confirmed following the BMC's review process. Malaria, meanwhile, recorded no change in either suspected or confirmed deaths between 2024 and 2025.

Overall, the figures suggest that although the number of suspected deaths from major monsoon-related diseases decreased in 2025, a greater share of suspected dengue and leptospirosis deaths were eventually confirmed.

"The trend underscores the importance of early diagnosis, timely treatment and robust disease surveillance during the monsoon season," said health activist Chetan Kothari.

However, he claimed that patients with underlying illnesses such as diabetes or hypertension are often recorded as having died due to those comorbidities rather than the infectious disease.

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BMC Explains Review Process

According to BMC officials, the figures are based on the BMC's official death review process, under which every suspected disease-related death undergoes detailed scrutiny before being classified as a confirmed fatality.

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