Mumbai: BMC cuts corporators' fund by Rs 100 cr amid allegation of mismanagement

Mumbai: Amid allegation of mismanagement of funds, the civic administration on Wednesday had cut the annual corporators’ fund by Rs 100 crores.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) standing committee on Wednesday approved the Rs 39,038 crores estimated budget along with Rs 650 crores allotted for the corporators’. Last year, the civic administration had allotted Rs 750 crores for the corporators’ fund as part of a Rs 33,441 cr estimated budget.

Standing Committee chairman, Yashmant Jadhav on Friday stated that he had asked the civic administration to allot Rs 950 cr for the corporators’ fund.