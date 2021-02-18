Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC issues fresh guidelines amid rising cases of COVID-19 - Check out new SOPs here

The Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued fresh guidelines on Thursday amid rising positive cases of COVID-19 in Mumbai. Iqbal Singh Chahal, BMC Commissioner, held a marathon meeting on Thursday with all ward municipal commissioners, deputy commissioners, chief officers among others and directed to adhere strict action against violators for not wearing facemask. In the said meeting civic commissioner has asked to register cases against people under the Epidemic Act for violating the Covid protocol.

According to the fresh norms, in a residential building if five and more people are tested COVID-19 positive the said building will be sealed. Those who are asymptomatic and asked to remain home quarantine, the ward war room will keep strict watch on such patients. The ward war room officials will make five to six phone calls daily to those who have instructed to remain home quarantine in order to check if they are at home or not. Also strict action will be taken on people for not wearing mask in gardens, malls, shopping complex and public places among others.

Travelers coming from Brazil will be compulsory quarantined. In all BMC schools, hospitals, offices, teachers will be assigned the task to initiate action and impose fine for not wearing mask.