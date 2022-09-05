Mumbai: BMC continues with transfers of top officials

BMC head office |

The transfer of various officers in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) continues, with Sanjog Kabre, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Special) being shifted to Zone IV (western suburbs) of the BMC.

Kabre, during his tenure, handled pre-election preparation issues, implementation of the plastic ban and of Marathi sign boards on shops.

Now, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) of Zone IV Vijay Balamwar has taken the place of Kabre. Balamwar has been tasked with responsibilities that include being the liaison officer for the backward classes and implementation of the Hawkers Policy laid by the central government.

He will also be responsible for implementation of the Prime Minister's street vendor's special microfinance scheme and will oversee financial management for women, the homeless and the handicapped, along with District Planning and Development Council (DPDC) work.

Half a dozen BMC officers have been transferred after the recent change in the state government. It has been alleged that there are political reasons behind these transfers.

Harshad Kale (DMC Zone II) and coordinator of the Ganesh festival was transferred to the Central Purchase department (CPD) and DMC Ramakant Biradar has been appointed in his place. Kale has been transferred to CPD in place of Biradar.

Assistant Commissioner (AMC) Kiran Dighavkar who was AMC at Dadar was transferred to Byculla in June. However, on August 8, he was transferred to Malad. AMC Mahesh Patil of Malad has been transferred to Parel area.