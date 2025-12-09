 Mumbai: BMC Considers Large-Scale Bamboo Plantations Across City To Fight Rising Smog Amid Air Pollution
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC Considers Large-Scale Bamboo Plantations Across City To Fight Rising Smog Amid Air Pollution

Mumbai: BMC Considers Large-Scale Bamboo Plantations Across City To Fight Rising Smog Amid Air Pollution

BMC is considering large-scale bamboo plantations across unused land and road edges in Mumbai amid rising air pollution. As enforcement against construction-related pollution intensifies, with dozens of notices issued, the bamboo initiative is expected to complement stricter regulations and improve long-term air quality.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: As Mumbai continues to battle worsening air pollution and frequent dips in air quality, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now exploring an unconventional but promising solution, large-scale bamboo plantations across the city. The civic body is considering the use of unused land parcels and small patches along major roads to plant bamboo, a species known for its rapid growth, dense foliage, and strong pollution-absorbing capacity.

On Monday, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Avinash Dhakne held a meeting with officials from the Gardens and Tree Authority to assess the feasibility of the initiative. He reportedly instructed departments to begin mapping potential locations where bamboo can be grown without obstructing future urban development. The proposal aims to target open plots, vacant civic land with no planned projects, and narrow strips along ongoing road works.

Read Also
Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Plans Higher Fines For Construction Sites Flouting Dust-Control Rules; 95...
article-image

Dhakne Explains Advantages Of Bamboo

Dhakne explained that bamboo offers multiple advantages over traditional plantation drives. As a type of grass, bamboo is resilient, has strong soil-binding qualities, does not topple easily, and develops thick foliage that can help trap dust particles. Its fast growth and relatively low maintenance also make it suitable for Mumbai’s dense urban landscape.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BMC Considers Large-Scale Bamboo Plantations Across City To Fight Rising Smog Amid Air Pollution
Mumbai: BMC Considers Large-Scale Bamboo Plantations Across City To Fight Rising Smog Amid Air Pollution
Maharashtra: Opposition Leaders Stage Protest Against State Govt's Continued Neglect Of Farmers – Videos
Maharashtra: Opposition Leaders Stage Protest Against State Govt's Continued Neglect Of Farmers – Videos
Central Transmission Utility Of India Revokes Connectivity Of 24 Entities, Having 6,343 MW Renewable Energy Capacity
Central Transmission Utility Of India Revokes Connectivity Of 24 Entities, Having 6,343 MW Renewable Energy Capacity
DGCA Cuts IndiGo's Flight Schedule By 5% Amid Large-Scale Disruptions
DGCA Cuts IndiGo's Flight Schedule By 5% Amid Large-Scale Disruptions

The BMC plans to rely on drip irrigation systems to ensure sustainable watering practices. Before rolling out the initiative citywide, officials will study which bamboo varieties are best suited for Mumbai’s soil and climatic conditions.

The plantation plan comes at a time when the BMC is stepping up enforcement to curb construction-related pollution, one of the major contributors to Mumbai’s rising AQI levels. The civic body has activated ward-level squads to monitor adherence to its stringent 28-point air pollution guidelines introduced last year. These regulations mandate dust control measures at construction sites, prohibit open garbage burning, and require regular inspections by civic staff.

Between December 2 and December 5 alone, the BMC issued 191 show-cause notices to construction sites violating the guidelines, while 78 sites were slapped with stop-work notices. A penalty of Rs 10,000 is currently imposed on offenders, though officials have hinted at higher fines if violations persist.

Senior civic officers emphasised that strict compliance is now non-negotiable. If AQI levels worsen beyond acceptable limits, authorities are prepared to halt all construction activities within affected wards. The bamboo plantation proposal is expected to complement these measures, contributing to long-term ecological improvement and offering Mumbai a green buffer against rising pollution.

(with inputs from Shefali-Parab Pandit)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC Considers Large-Scale Bamboo Plantations Across City To Fight Rising Smog Amid Air...

Mumbai: BMC Considers Large-Scale Bamboo Plantations Across City To Fight Rising Smog Amid Air...

Maharashtra: Opposition Leaders Stage Protest Against State Govt's Continued Neglect Of Farmers –...

Maharashtra: Opposition Leaders Stage Protest Against State Govt's Continued Neglect Of Farmers –...

Mumbai: GPS-Enabled Necklace Helps Family Trace Missing 79-Year-Old To Hospital After Being Hit By...

Mumbai: GPS-Enabled Necklace Helps Family Trace Missing 79-Year-Old To Hospital After Being Hit By...

Navi Mumbai To Soon Launch Intelligent Traffic Management System Pilot Project On Palm Beach Road

Navi Mumbai To Soon Launch Intelligent Traffic Management System Pilot Project On Palm Beach Road

IndiGo Crisis Day 8: Mumbai Hit Hard As Flight Chaos Enters Day 8; Over 30 Cancellations Snarl...

IndiGo Crisis Day 8: Mumbai Hit Hard As Flight Chaos Enters Day 8; Over 30 Cancellations Snarl...