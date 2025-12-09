Mumbai: BMC Considers Large-Scale Bamboo Plantations Across City To Fight Rising Smog Amid Air Pollution

BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: As Mumbai continues to battle worsening air pollution and frequent dips in air quality, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now exploring an unconventional but promising solution, large-scale bamboo plantations across the city. The civic body is considering the use of unused land parcels and small patches along major roads to plant bamboo, a species known for its rapid growth, dense foliage, and strong pollution-absorbing capacity.

On Monday, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Avinash Dhakne held a meeting with officials from the Gardens and Tree Authority to assess the feasibility of the initiative. He reportedly instructed departments to begin mapping potential locations where bamboo can be grown without obstructing future urban development. The proposal aims to target open plots, vacant civic land with no planned projects, and narrow strips along ongoing road works.

Dhakne Explains Advantages Of Bamboo

Dhakne explained that bamboo offers multiple advantages over traditional plantation drives. As a type of grass, bamboo is resilient, has strong soil-binding qualities, does not topple easily, and develops thick foliage that can help trap dust particles. Its fast growth and relatively low maintenance also make it suitable for Mumbai’s dense urban landscape.

The BMC plans to rely on drip irrigation systems to ensure sustainable watering practices. Before rolling out the initiative citywide, officials will study which bamboo varieties are best suited for Mumbai’s soil and climatic conditions.

The plantation plan comes at a time when the BMC is stepping up enforcement to curb construction-related pollution, one of the major contributors to Mumbai’s rising AQI levels. The civic body has activated ward-level squads to monitor adherence to its stringent 28-point air pollution guidelines introduced last year. These regulations mandate dust control measures at construction sites, prohibit open garbage burning, and require regular inspections by civic staff.

Between December 2 and December 5 alone, the BMC issued 191 show-cause notices to construction sites violating the guidelines, while 78 sites were slapped with stop-work notices. A penalty of Rs 10,000 is currently imposed on offenders, though officials have hinted at higher fines if violations persist.

Senior civic officers emphasised that strict compliance is now non-negotiable. If AQI levels worsen beyond acceptable limits, authorities are prepared to halt all construction activities within affected wards. The bamboo plantation proposal is expected to complement these measures, contributing to long-term ecological improvement and offering Mumbai a green buffer against rising pollution.

(with inputs from Shefali-Parab Pandit)

